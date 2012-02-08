18 Exterior Paint Palettes to Suit Every Style of Home

Don't you wish picking a paint color for your home's exterior was as simple as choosing a lipstick? Not only is the hue of your house a major commitment (unlike that regrettable tube of lipstick), but deciding on one can be tricky, too, since shades vary according to lighting, texture, and surrounding colors. Luckily, you don't have to wade through all the possible exterior paint color combinations alone. We've asked some of the South's most respected architects for their input to help you choose wisely, whether you're going coastal, thinking classic, or have no clue what you want.

Flip through these expert-approved exterior paint color palettes to find the combination that'll make your house sing.