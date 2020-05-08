3 Outdoor Items That Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Summertime Oasis
You’ll want to live outside all season long.
Prep your patio for summertime hangouts with stylish accessories. Adding a few essential pieces of furniture can turn unused outdoor space into another living room. Approach decorating a backyard as you would any room in your home. Don’t think your space has to be huge to be used; smaller spots are just as inviting. Start with entertaining essentials, like a table and chairs, for dining outdoors. Add comfortable seating, like a hammock or sling chairs, for devouring your latest book club pick. Bring in some shade, like an oversize umbrella, for beating the summer heat. Here, we picked a few of our favorite pieces for turning your backyard into a summertime oasis.
Entertaining Essential
A bistro table and chairs. Choose a set made of a durable, all-weather material so it can live outside year-round. Our pick:
This teak bistro set is the perfect size for small patios or porches. We'd gladly hang out here with our morning coffee or dine alfresco at night.
Stylish Shade
Keep cool on summer’s hottest days with an oversize umbrella that's easy to move from poolside to patio. Our pick:
Brighten up your backyard with a colorful pattern, like this retro yellow stripe. This umbrella’s fringe trim feels festive for outdoor entertaining.
Comfy Seating
Add lounge-ready a hammock for lazy afternoons. Our pick:
Hang this all-weather outdoor hammock between two shady trees or a breezy spot on the porch.
Adding a few simple touches can turn an empty patio into an inviting entertaining space for summer. To make your outdoor room even cozier, consider adding an area rug, throw pillows, and a colorful container garden or two.