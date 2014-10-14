Make A Dried Flower Wreath Decorated with Herbs
Create a dazzling kaleidoscope of colors on your tabletop by mixing bunches of blooms and foliage in a rainbow of hues. The savory scents of the dried herbs will subtly enhance the aroma of a special meal.
Gather Your Materials:
* Dried flowers and herbs (such as lavender, statice, sunflower, gomphrena, yarrow, sage, rosemary, tarragon, and bay leaves) picked and dried from your own garden, ordered online, or purchased from a crafts store
* Straw wreath form (Ours is 12 inches wide)
* U-shaped florist pins
* Hot-melt glue gun and glue
* Ribbon (if hanging)
Get the Look
Form small bunches composed of one flower or herb, and attach them in a row to the wreath form with U-shaped florist pins. Alternate the materials as you go for variety. Place each bunch so it slightly overlaps the previous one, and be sure to cover the sides. Continue until the entire form is covered. Hot-glue a cluster of accent flowers on one side of the wreath to create a focal point. (We used three dried sunflowers with stems cut short.) Hot-glue more flowers and herbs in empty spots as needed. Add ribbon, if desired.
Take Care
If you display this wreath indoors and protect it from direct sunlight, it should last for two to three years. To clean the dried flowers and herbs, blow off dust with a cool hair dryer. Store it in a paper bag in a cool, dark place.