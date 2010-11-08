Charlottesville architect Keith Scott worked with Bee and Mark to create a space that had plenty of room for everyone to feel cozy and comfortable—no easy task for this family of nine. A galley-style layout and a long island was the best solution.

The fireplace separates the kitchen from the dining room. “On day one, Bee and Mark said they wanted a working fireplace in their kitchen,” says Keith. “It was a critical element that kept evolving until we got the right authenticity.”

Architect: Keith Scott, Rosney Co. Architects, Charlottesville, VA.

Custom builder: Billy Micus, Gordonsville, VA; 434/960-3290.