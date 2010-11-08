Dream Kitchen: Family Friendly Style
Family Portrait
Bee and Mark Kattmann have seven children, ages 6 months to 13 years. Creativity and uniqueness are important to the Kattmanns. So when it came to their kitchen redo, it only made sense for this family to blow right past the all-white and shiny stainless steel options to create something all their own.
- Love It? Get It!
- Faucet: Hanover Collection in Tuscan Bronze by Price Pfister.
- Barstools: Cooper’s Small Draftsman Stool from Wisteria catalog.
- Refrigerator: Custom panel refrigerator by Sub-Zero.
- Pendant lights: Copper pendants from The French House.
- For a Similar Look
Walls: Tuscan Accents faux Finish by Valspar.
- Pendant Light: Copper Pendant Light, 6.25 x 3.5 inches, $115 Artisan Crafted Lighting.
- Stool: Cooper’s Small Draftsman Stool, 20 to 27 inches high with 121⁄2-inch seat, $159; Wisteria.
The Layout
Charlottesville architect Keith Scott worked with Bee and Mark to create a space that had plenty of room for everyone to feel cozy and comfortable—no easy task for this family of nine. A galley-style layout and a long island was the best solution.
The fireplace separates the kitchen from the dining room. “On day one, Bee and Mark said they wanted a working fireplace in their kitchen,” says Keith. “It was a critical element that kept evolving until we got the right authenticity.”
Architect: Keith Scott, Rosney Co. Architects, Charlottesville, VA.
Custom builder: Billy Micus, Gordonsville, VA; 434/960-3290.
Room for Cooking
Plenty of counterspace and forgiving surfaces ensure the whole family can get involved. “We love that we can let the kids get creative in the kitchen. If they stain the counter or drop a heavy mixing bowl on the floor, the resulting stain or ding just blends in with the rest,” Bee says, laughing.
Creating a Unique Look
Bee and Mark wanted their new kitchen to have an old-world feel. Salvaged hardwoods and wormy chestnut barn siding are complemented by iron hardware crafted by a local artisan.
- Love It? Get It!
- Flooring: Random width antique mixed hardwood from Appalachian Woods.
- Hardware: Custom, hand-forged iron hardware with copper accents by Corry Blanc at Silver City Iron.
For a Similar Look
Cabinet Hardware: Topex 9.5-inch decorative hardware squared handle, $30 My Knobs.
A Family Affair
Billy suggested “antiqued” copper for the stove hood and for the backs of the glass-front cabinets. The kids excitedly got involved in the process. “They had a blast banging sheets of copper with hammers and spraying them down with different solutions to bring out lots of different hues,” remembers Bee. Surrounding it all are walls of warm golden yellow plaster. “I just kept telling the guys applying the plaster, ‘The messier the better!’ ” she says. “It added so much texture and creates a great deal of warmth.”
Love It? Get It!
Range hood (covered with treated copper): Pro Hood Liner by Wolf Appliances.
Seating Area
Additional seating areas, both indoors and out, act as extensions of the kitchen and allow everyone to be near but have their own space and to take in the amazing Blue Ridge Mountain views.
- Love It? Get It!
Windows and doors:Pella Architect Series.
- Leather chairs: Cigar chair by William Alan; Frontera.
- Upholstered chairs: 526 Armless Chair upholstered in fabric 8043-76 by Pearson Furniture.
- Lantern: Symi lantern, wrought iron, by Casamidy.
Stove
The family's favorite splurge is their stove. "The stove was a long-awaited dream of ours that was shipped from France," says Bee. "We love to cook and knew we wanted the kitchen centered around the stove. Stylistically, we also wanted something unique and colorful to stand out in the otherwise muted tones."
Love It? Get it!
Range: Cluny 1400 range by Lacanche; frenchranges.com.
Rustic Materials
“The old wormy chestnut barn siding is really a soft, beautiful touch," says Bee, "And I’m so glad we chose to do our walls in plaster. It really adds warmth, texture, and depth.”
- Love It? Get It!
- Cabinetry: Custom, Billy Micus, Gordonsville, VA; 434/960-3290..
- Countertops: French Bleu Limestone, Paris Ceramics.
Best Family Feature
The raised fireplace is a family favorite. "It brings everyone together in the kitchen. The kids love making roasted marshmallows for dessert," says Bee.
Love It? Get It!
Fireplace: Rumford Fireplace from Superior Clay Corporation; superiorclay.com