80 Stylish Dining Room Ideas
Sometimes your dining room might look a little different, but it's one room that isn't going out of style. It's a space to gather with family and friends, whether it's for an elaborate dinner party or quick weeknight dinner. It might take a creative eye to find the perfect space for one in your home, but it's necessary in our book. Dining rooms come in all shapes and sizes and these ideas will help you think outside the box when it comes to finding the perfect spot.
So, if you're looking to create a dining room or just give your current pace some attention, we've gathered some of our favorite dining rooms for a bounty of inspiration. Whether you prefer a formal setting or more casual, family-friendly space—we have decorating ideas and design tips that are sure to fit your needs. From the bold and colorful to casual and rustic, you'll find just the inspiration you need in these stylish dining rooms.
Go Coastal Lowcountry
In this interior, pairing grays, blues, and pops of bright green with neutrals keeps the color scheme serene. Striped slipcovered chairs are an easy nautical touch. Blue nubbly linen curtains with pretty patterned trim are like the rest of the decor: refined but relaxed.
Make an Entrance
This delicately patterned Idarica Gazzoni wallpaper with a trompe l'oeil chair rail frames the preppy, coral-hued dining room.
Play Up a Fun Color
Just as gold accessories can complete an outﬁt, the warm tones of brushed gold ﬂatware and embellished glasses add a layer of warmth to a casual table and cheery room.
Layer Neutrals for a Relaxed Look
"To give Country French my minimalist spin, I avoid the expected ruffles and plaids and keep it about the painted antiques and white linens," says homeowner and designer Regina Lynch. She, along with designer Destiny Lynch (Regina's daughter) came together to create this "less-is more" style.
Low-Profile Dining Nook
Even small spaces need a designated dining area. Designer Matthew Bees used the nook below the stairs of this Charleston loft to create the perfect space. The addition of a small chandelier ties the nook together.
Casual Seating
This space serves as a library and eating area. The room is casually arranged with a mix-matched table, sofa, and bench against the bookshelf backdrop.
Give a Splash of Bold Color
The homeowners wanted to have a cheery and fresh feeling dining room, so designer Ashley Whittaker helped them pick a show stopping lettuce green shade finished with shiny lacquered for the walls. She complemented the walls with bright coral upholstered dining chairs. Painted lantern sconces on the chandelier play into the casual mood established by the color scheme while the antiques help ground the space.
Mix Color and Style
Play with furniture styles while tying the room together with color to achieve a personalized look. These red lacquer bamboo-style side chairs add a bold punch of color that coordinates with the cabinet interiors and fabrics.
Soften the Space with Linens
Simple details like the fabric of your linens help set the tone of your dining space. This round table and antique chairs are covered in simple linen and checked fabrics to create a friendly space. A dainty scalloped edge on the chairs and table topper adds a decorative, layered touch.
Save Space with Built-Ins
For a small space, add a built-in china cabinet for both decorative and practical storage. You'll not only save floorspace, but you'll also create an element that adds depth and character to a wall.
Give a Dose of Tradition
Interior designer Leta Foster alongside her daughter, Sallie Giordano, decorated this breakfast room of an early-1900s Richmond, Virginia, home. It is designed to fit a young family while honoring the original architecture and character of the space.
Create Privacy with Pocket Doors
Get the free traffic flow of an open plan and the intimacy of a closed dining room by using sliding pocket doors. On the left side of this room, reclaimed heart-pine pocket doors can be closed to hide the kitchen.
Use a Calming Palette
Walls covered in a subtle blue grass cloth creates a serene space that's inviting while the blush window treatments and slipcovered chairs soften the space bringing warmth.
Lighten Up with White
White paint and natural lighting can make a dining room feel bright and inviting, but be sure to use your furniture and accessories to add warmth. This homeowner used books in the built-ins and a mix of vintage chairs upholstered in canvas to bring character to the room.
Mix Upholstery
Add textural depth by mixing upholstery fabrics. These dining chairs sport patterned upholstery cushions while the backs are covered in a coordinating solid.
Take Your Cue from the Natural Surroundings
Reflecting its mountainous location, this house is decked out in a variety of natural materials—from rough-hewn beams to rustic furniture made from branches.
Multitask
Dining rooms can easily be made into multi-use spaces. This cozy room with a large dining table work surface makes this room a perfect place to double as the homeowner's design office. Just be sure to have s space to stow away your work when needed.
Make a Small Dining Room Look Larger
Visually expand a small dining room by keeping the palette monochromatic and furnishing it with a round table and armless dining chairs to maximize space. This crisp green dining room feels airy and open even though the space is small.
Add Height
Emphasize the height of your dining room with vertical stripes. Floor-to-ceiling windows also help this space feel lofty and light even with dark furnishings.
Plan Ahead for Flexibility
Add shelves for greater flexibility. A wall of library shelves in this dining room enhances the cozy cabin feel and offers homeowners the option of converting the space into an office or snug reading nook.
Build a Banquette
Built-in banquette seating is a great option if you're short on space. It not only adds seating, but the space beneath the seat can also be used for storage. Using the same upholstery fabric helps tie together the bench and chairs.
Make it Durable
Make sure all of your dining room materials and surfaces are spill-proof or easy to clean. These chairs, designed in a modified Parsons style, are upholstered in durable outdoor fabric to withstand upset cups and plates.
Think Outside the Color Box
Try a nontraditional color scheme. This formal dining room jazzes up a traditional foundation with unexpected color combinations. The graphic green upholstered chairs play off of the distinctive orange-and-gold wallpaper while gilded accents compliment the metallics in the pattern.
Hang Plush Drapery
Set the mood with lush window treatments. Luxurious curtains hung near the ceiling give grand scale to this smaller dining room.
Go Neutral
Even if you're not a fan of bright colors, you can still create a striking dining room. This mostly neutral dining room is anything but boring. A variety of fabrics and rich browns punctuated by small colorful accents gives it a warm and inviting look to the room. The natural light keeps the dark brown walls from visually closing in the space.
Splurge and Save
Prioritize your spending. Instead of an expensive chandelier, a paper lantern glows over the table in this dining room. It adds big style for a low price.
Vary Your Finishes
Use mixed finishes for a casual look. These painted chairs are paired with a round mahogany dining table. The mix of finishes on the room's various furnishings provides a collected yet casual appeal.
Achieve Balance
If you have the space, use the layout of a formal dining room. This room highlights the homeowner's preference for symmetry and clean lines. An added built-in china cabinet is designed to look original to the circa-1920s house adding to the traditional feel.
Design for Durability
When selecting your finishes, think about the wear and tear that your dining room may experience beyond spills. The white oak plank flooring with a limed finish in this coastal cottage dining room is perfect for disguising sand tracked in from the beach. A clear wax on top keeps it sealed and hardy.
Customize Colors
Tell a cohesive color story in connected spaces. The wall color in this dining room was custom mixed to match the blue undertones of curtains in the adjoining living room.
Accent with Patterns
Add an unexpected touch to an elegant space by including playful patterns. The jazzy zebra upholstery on these dining chairs keeps the otherwise subdued room from feeling stuffy.
Show Your Age
Instead of refinishing antique pieces, let the natural character shine. Antique iron chairs surround a rustic table in this dining room to lend stylish history to the newly constructed space.
Include Family Pieces
Formal dining rooms are the perfect place to display family heirlooms and make fantastic conversation pieces when you entertain. A portrait of the homeowner's late mother, who taught her how to entertain, properly presides over this elegant dining room.
Try a Round Table
Encourage conversation with a round table. To keep things intimate, your table shouldn't exceed 40-inches in diameter. This round table is surrounded by an eclectic collection of hole-caned chairs.
Keep it Casual
If you don't have the space for a formal dining room, look for opportunities to leverage another space to do double duty. This center entry hall also multifunctions as the dining room with built-in seating for added storage and a narrow table ensuring ample traffic flow.
Utilize Corner Spaces
A window-filled alcove in this beach house functions like a dining room with a casual table, two slipcovered end chairs, and a pillow-topped banquette. The built-in bench and wall of windows make this small space seem much larger while vintage light fixtures hung with nautical rope instead of standard chains illuminate and ground the space.
Emphasize Architectural Details
Highlight architectural features with a contrasting paint color. The stark white of this mantel pops against the gray-brown of the walls and allows each feature to maintain its importance.
Add Built-In Bookshelves
Rows of books in built-in shelves make a beautiful patterned backdrop for the dining table in this space. The repetitive shape of the arches can tie together the room.
Take Advantage of the View
If you want to highlight the view outside of your dining space, keep your furnishings and accessories minimal. This dining table is centered in front of a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows with simple curtains to soften and frame the space.
Mix New Finds with Family Heirlooms
Supplement your family pieces with furniture found at antique and secondhand stores. For a modern contrast, this homeowner used flea-market found barrel chairs in white to contrast the dark oak of his great-grandfather's dining table and sideboard.
Hide Spills
Sloshing and splashing are inevitable in a family dining room. A small print rug is very forgiving in this family space to camouflaged spills.
Pick a Favorite Historical Period
Establish a historic style. These homeowners took inspiration from British colonial style, and they limited their color palette to crisp white and ebony. The furnishings in this dining space are classic American or English shapes.
Create a Casual Look
Just because the dining room is traditionally a formal space doesn't mean you can't try a more casual feel. Mixing high-back upholstered seating with low, slipcovered chairs avoids the predictable formula of a table with matching chairs in this room.
Add Character with Salvage Materials
Salvaged wood offers a distinctive warmth and texture that can't be replicated with new wood. The wood floors in this dining room were salvaged from a locally.
Highlight the Season
Neutral dining spaces are perfect for highlighting seasonal decor. This dining room picks up the personality of seasonal florals and accents.
Repeat Shapes
Create some rhythm in your space by repeating the shape of your table in the rug. This rectangular rug is large enough that all four legs of pulled-back chairs remain on the rug.
Separate the Space
Separate spaces by using a portier. This dining and living room are adjoined by a large cased opening. Curtain panels make the space more versatile, add softness to the dining room, and provide privacy when necessary.
Focus Your Attention
Highlight a grand focal piece by pairing it with neutral accents. A shell-encrusted china cabinet is the star of this dining space with neutral furnishings don't compete for attention.
Drape the Dining Room
Use draperies to bring texture to your dining room. Curtain panels transverse an entire wall in this dining room with sheer fabric allowing natural light to filter into the space.
Mix Sleek and Ornate
Don't feel tied to one style. Modern black dining chairs sit alongside traditional armchairs make this dining space eclectic yet elegant.
Hang a Lantern
Choose a lantern fixture for a more casual look. A standard chandelier would overwhelm this laid-back space, but a wrought-iron lantern fixture is just right.
Set the Tone with Flooring
A brick floor is a great choice when you want a rustic, farm-style look. The various colors of the brick flooring inspired the color scheme in this dining space.
Hang Plates as Art
Sure, you've seen plates hung on a wall before, but these rectangular beauties take the concept to the next level. The collection of 10 colorful plates acts as artwork in this dining room.
Repurpose an Unused Room
Turn an infrequently used space into a dining room. This conservatory is part dining room part greenhouse. The open and airy space boasts spectacular views and plenty of natural light.
Raise the Fireplace
This dining room fireplace is raised to table height so it can be enjoyed by everyone in the room.
Select a Signature Style Item
Have at least one unique conversation piece in your dining room. A whimsical light fixture becomes a focal point over this dining table and speaks to the design sense of the homeowner.
Highlight with Metallics
Don't be afraid to use large swaths of shine. A metallic wallpaper acts as a neutral while still giving a glow to this space.
Layer Window Treatments
Mix your window treatments for flexibility. Matchstick blinds with curtain panels control the level of light and privacy in this dining room.
Install a Plate Rail
A built-in shelf breaks up this very vertical space and offers a place to display plates and other accents.
Double Up
Designer Sarah Bartholomew used the same fabric for the wall covering and window treatments to create a cohesive space.
Turn Up the Heat with Color
Warm wood tones, brick, and even books give this multipurpose dining room a cozy appeal.
Select for Scale
Select a light fixture that fits the scale of your space. A large rustic chandelier fits both the personality and size of this lofty dining space.
Color Your Furniture
Punch up the energy in your dining room with colored furniture. These red chairs are finished with a semi-opaque stain that still allows the character of the wood to show through.
Repeat Shapes
An oval table is the perfect companion for this curved banquette.
Cover Your Chairs
Not only do slipcovers lend a casual cottage look to a space, but they also make a dining room more user-friendly. These monogrammed covers can easily be tossed in the wash in case of spills.
Repeat a Motif
The whimsical botanical wallpaper in this room is mirrored in the organic shapes of the chandelier, and the subtle zig-zag of the chair upholstery is repeated in the rug.
Be Creative with Corners
Small spaces are often the perfect place to install built-in storage. An awkward corner becomes a built-in buffet or bar in this dining room.
Wrap in Wood
Think beyond drywall for your walls and ceiling. This dining room is completely finished with wood. A warm wood ceiling and floor treatment paired with painted wood walls adds vintage character to the space.
Set Up a Combination of Seating Arrangements
Give an everyday dining space a casual vibe with a combination of seating arrangements, like the wing chairs, curvy settee, and burlap-topped benches that circle this dining table.
Limit Materials for Minimalism
The concrete counters and custom steel cabinets with the plastic chairs echo this home's industrial chic vibe.
Historic Simplicity
This updated dining room offers a clean, modern look that is both private and quiet.