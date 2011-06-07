80 Stylish Dining Room Ideas

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 07, 2022
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Sometimes your dining room might look a little different, but it's one room that isn't going out of style. It's a space to gather with family and friends, whether it's for an elaborate dinner party or quick weeknight dinner. It might take a creative eye to find the perfect space for one in your home, but it's necessary in our book. Dining rooms come in all shapes and sizes and these ideas will help you think outside the box when it comes to finding the perfect spot.  

So, if you're looking to create a dining room or just give your current pace some attention, we've gathered some of our favorite dining rooms for a bounty of inspiration. Whether you prefer a formal setting or more casual, family-friendly space—we have decorating ideas and design tips that are sure to fit your needs. From the bold and colorful to casual and rustic, you'll find just the inspiration you need in these stylish dining rooms.

Go Coastal Lowcountry

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

In this interior, pairing grays, blues, and pops of bright green with neutrals keeps the color scheme serene. Striped slipcovered chairs are an easy nautical touch. Blue nubbly linen curtains with pretty patterned trim are like the rest of the decor: refined but relaxed.

Make an Entrance

Credit: Laurey W.Glenn

This delicately patterned Idarica Gazzoni wallpaper with a trompe l'oeil chair rail frames the preppy, coral-hued dining room.

Play Up a Fun Color

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Just as gold accessories can complete an outﬁt, the warm tones of brushed gold ﬂatware and embellished glasses add a layer of warmth to a casual table and cheery room. 

Layer Neutrals for a Relaxed Look

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

"To give Country French my minimalist spin, I avoid the expected ruffles and plaids and keep it about the painted antiques and white linens," says homeowner and designer Regina Lynch. She, along with designer Destiny Lynch (Regina's daughter) came together to create this "less-is more" style.

Low-Profile Dining Nook

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Even small spaces need a designated dining area. Designer Matthew Bees used the nook below the stairs of this Charleston loft to create the perfect space. The addition of a small chandelier ties the nook together.

Casual Seating

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This space serves as a library and eating area. The room is casually arranged with a mix-matched table, sofa, and bench against the bookshelf backdrop.

Give a Splash of Bold Color

Credit: Photo: Eric Piasecki, Styling by Heather Chadduck Hillegas

The homeowners wanted to have a cheery and fresh feeling dining room, so designer Ashley Whittaker helped them pick a show stopping lettuce green shade finished with shiny lacquered for the walls. She complemented the walls with bright coral upholstered dining chairs. Painted lantern sconces on the chandelier play into the casual mood established by the color scheme while the antiques help ground the space. 

Mix Color and Style

Credit: Photography Van Chaplin, Charles Walton IV / Styling Buffy Hargett

Play with furniture styles while tying the room together with color to achieve a personalized look. These red lacquer bamboo-style side chairs add a bold punch of color that coordinates with the cabinet interiors and fabrics. 

Soften the Space with Linens

Credit: Photo by: Laurey W. Glenn

Simple details like the fabric of your linens help set the tone of your dining space. This round table and antique chairs are covered in simple linen and checked fabrics to create a friendly space. A dainty scalloped edge on the chairs and table topper adds a decorative, layered touch.

Save Space with Built-Ins

Credit: Photos by Jean Allsopp

For a small space, add a built-in china cabinet for both decorative and practical storage. You'll not only save floorspace, but you'll also create an element that adds depth and character to a wall. 

Give a Dose of Tradition

Credit: PHoto: Laurey W. Glenn

Interior designer Leta Foster alongside her daughter, Sallie Giordano, decorated this breakfast room of an early-1900s Richmond, Virginia, home. It is designed to fit a young family while honoring the original architecture and character of the space. 

Create Privacy with Pocket Doors

Credit: Photo: Tria Giovan, Styling: Olga Naiman

Get the free traffic flow of an open plan and the intimacy of a closed dining room by using sliding pocket doors. On the left side of this room, reclaimed heart-pine pocket doors can be closed to hide the kitchen.

Use a Calming Palette

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Walls covered in a subtle blue grass cloth creates a serene space that's inviting while the blush window treatments and slipcovered chairs soften the space bringing warmth.

Lighten Up with White

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

White paint and natural lighting can make a dining room feel bright and inviting, but be sure to use your furniture and accessories to add warmth. This homeowner used books in the built-ins and a mix of vintage chairs upholstered in canvas to bring character to the room. 

Mix Upholstery

Add textural depth by mixing upholstery fabrics. These dining chairs sport patterned upholstery cushions while the backs are covered in a coordinating solid.

Take Your Cue from the Natural Surroundings

Credit:  Laurey W. Glenn

Reflecting its mountainous location, this house is decked out in a variety of natural materials—from rough-hewn beams to rustic furniture made from branches.

Multitask

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn / Styling: Anne Turner Carroll

Dining rooms can easily be made into multi-use spaces. This cozy room with a large dining table work surface makes this room a perfect place to double as the homeowner's design office. Just be sure to have s space to stow away your work when needed.

Make a Small Dining Room Look Larger

Credit: Photography Laurey W. Glenn / Styling Leigh Anne Montgomery

Visually expand a small dining room by keeping the palette monochromatic and furnishing it with a round table and armless dining chairs to maximize space. This crisp green dining room feels airy and open even though the space is small.

Add Height

Emphasize the height of your dining room with vertical stripes. Floor-to-ceiling windows also help this space feel lofty and light even with dark furnishings. 

Plan Ahead for Flexibility

Credit: Photos by Jean Allsopp

Add shelves for greater flexibility. A wall of library shelves in this dining room enhances the cozy cabin feel and offers homeowners the option of converting the space into an office or snug reading nook.

Build a Banquette

Built-in banquette seating is a great option if you're short on space. It not only adds seating, but the space beneath the seat can also be used for storage. Using the same upholstery fabric helps tie together the bench and chairs.

Make it Durable

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Matthew Gleason

Make sure all of your dining room materials and surfaces are spill-proof or easy to clean. These chairs, designed in a modified Parsons style, are upholstered in durable outdoor fabric to withstand upset cups and plates.

Think Outside the Color Box

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Try a nontraditional color scheme. This formal dining room jazzes up a traditional foundation with unexpected color combinations. The graphic green upholstered chairs play off of the distinctive orange-and-gold wallpaper while gilded accents compliment the metallics in the pattern.

Hang Plush Drapery

Credit: Photo Robbie Caponetto / Styling Anne Turner Carroll

Set the mood with lush window treatments. Luxurious curtains hung near the ceiling give grand scale to this smaller dining room.

Go Neutral

Even if you're not a fan of bright colors, you can still create a striking dining room. This mostly neutral dining room is anything but boring. A variety of fabrics and rich browns punctuated by small colorful accents gives it a warm and inviting look to the room. The natural light keeps the dark brown walls from visually closing in the space.

Splurge and Save

Credit: Photo Charles Walton IV / Styling Leigh Anne Montgomery

Prioritize your spending. Instead of an expensive chandelier, a paper lantern glows over the table in this dining room. It adds big style for a low price.

Vary Your Finishes

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Matthew Gleason

Use mixed finishes for a casual look. These painted chairs are paired with a round mahogany dining table. The mix of finishes on the room's various furnishings provides a collected yet casual appeal.

Achieve Balance

If you have the space, use the layout of a formal dining room. This room highlights the homeowner's preference for symmetry and clean lines. An added built-in china cabinet is designed to look original to the circa-1920s house adding to the traditional feel. 

Design for Durability

Credit: Photo by: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling by: Elizabeth Demos

When selecting your finishes, think about the wear and tear that your dining room may experience beyond spills. The white oak plank flooring with a limed finish in this coastal cottage dining room is perfect for disguising sand tracked in from the beach. A clear wax on top keeps it sealed and hardy.

Customize Colors

Credit: Photography: Laura Moss, Styling: Natasha Louise King

Tell a cohesive color story in connected spaces. The wall color in this dining room was custom mixed to match the blue undertones of curtains in the adjoining living room.

Accent with Patterns

Credit: Photo: Melanie Acevedo, Styling: Olga Naiman

Add an unexpected touch to an elegant space by including playful patterns. The jazzy zebra upholstery on these dining chairs keeps the otherwise subdued room from feeling stuffy.

Show Your Age

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Matthew Gleason

Instead of refinishing antique pieces, let the natural character shine. Antique iron chairs surround a rustic table in this dining room to lend stylish history to the newly constructed space.

Include Family Pieces

Credit: Photo: Erica George Dines

Formal dining rooms are the perfect place to display family heirlooms and make fantastic conversation pieces when you entertain. A portrait of the homeowner's late mother, who taught her how to entertain, properly presides over this elegant dining room.

Try a Round Table

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Encourage conversation with a round table. To keep things intimate, your table shouldn't exceed 40-inches in diameter. This round table is surrounded by an eclectic collection of hole-caned chairs.

Keep it Casual

Credit: Photo: Roger Davis

If you don't have the space for a formal dining room, look for opportunities to leverage another space to do double duty. This center entry hall also multifunctions as the dining room with built-in seating for added storage and a narrow table ensuring ample traffic flow.

Utilize Corner Spaces

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Robbie Caponetto

A window-filled alcove in this beach house functions like a dining room with a casual table, two slipcovered end chairs, and a pillow-topped banquette. The built-in bench and wall of windows make this small space seem much larger while vintage light fixtures hung with nautical rope instead of standard chains illuminate and ground the space.

Emphasize Architectural Details

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn 

Highlight architectural features with a contrasting paint color. The stark white of this mantel pops against the gray-brown of the walls and allows each feature to maintain its importance.

Add Built-In Bookshelves

Credit: Photo by Erica George Dines

Rows of books in built-in shelves make a beautiful patterned backdrop for the dining table in this space. The repetitive shape of the arches can tie together the room.

Take Advantage of the View

Credit: Photo: Alexandra Rowley

If you want to highlight the view outside of your dining space, keep your furnishings and accessories minimal. This dining table is centered in front of a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows with simple curtains to soften and frame the space.

Mix New Finds with Family Heirlooms

Credit: Photo: Tria Giovan

Supplement your family pieces with furniture found at antique and secondhand stores. For a modern contrast, this homeowner used flea-market found barrel chairs in white to contrast the dark oak of his great-grandfather's dining table and sideboard.

Hide Spills

Credit: Photo: William Waldron

Sloshing and splashing are inevitable in a family dining room. A small print rug is very forgiving in this family space to camouflaged spills.

Pick a Favorite Historical Period

Credit: Photo: Lucas Allen

Establish a historic style. These homeowners took inspiration from British colonial style, and they limited their color palette to crisp white and ebony. The furnishings in this dining space are classic American or English shapes.

Create a Casual Look

Credit: Photo by: Tria Giovan, Styling by: Matthew Gleason

Just because the dining room is traditionally a formal space doesn't mean you can't try a more casual feel. Mixing high-back upholstered seating with low, slipcovered chairs avoids the predictable formula of a table with matching chairs in this room.

Add Character with Salvage Materials

Credit: Photo by: Helen Norman, Styling by: Rebecca Omweg

Salvaged wood offers a distinctive warmth and texture that can't be replicated with new wood. The wood floors in this dining room were salvaged from a locally.

Highlight the Season

Neutral dining spaces are perfect for highlighting seasonal decor. This dining room picks up the personality of seasonal florals and accents.

Repeat Shapes

Create some rhythm in your space by repeating the shape of your table in the rug. This rectangular rug is large enough that all four legs of pulled-back chairs remain on the rug.

Separate the Space

Separate spaces by using a portier. This dining and living room are adjoined by a large cased opening. Curtain panels make the space more versatile, add softness to the dining room, and provide privacy when necessary.

Focus Your Attention

Highlight a grand focal piece by pairing it with neutral accents. A shell-encrusted china cabinet is the star of this dining space with neutral furnishings don't compete for attention.

Drape the Dining Room

Use draperies to bring texture to your dining room. Curtain panels transverse an entire wall in this dining room with sheer fabric allowing natural light to filter into the space.

Mix Sleek and Ornate

Don't feel tied to one style. Modern black dining chairs sit alongside traditional armchairs make this dining space eclectic yet elegant.

Hang a Lantern

Choose a lantern fixture for a more casual look. A standard chandelier would overwhelm this laid-back space, but a wrought-iron lantern fixture is just right.

Set the Tone with Flooring

A brick floor is a great choice when you want a rustic, farm-style look. The various colors of the brick flooring inspired the color scheme in this dining space.

Hang Plates as Art

Sure, you've seen plates hung on a wall before, but these rectangular beauties take the concept to the next level. The collection of 10 colorful plates acts as artwork in this dining room.

Repurpose an Unused Room

Turn an infrequently used space into a dining room. This conservatory is part dining room part greenhouse. The open and airy space boasts spectacular views and plenty of natural light.

Raise the Fireplace

This dining room fireplace is raised to table height so it can be enjoyed by everyone in the room.

Select a Signature Style Item

Have at least one unique conversation piece in your dining room. A whimsical light fixture becomes a focal point over this dining table and speaks to the design sense of the homeowner.

Highlight with Metallics

Don't be afraid to use large swaths of shine. A metallic wallpaper acts as a neutral while still giving a glow to this space.

Layer Window Treatments

Mix your window treatments for flexibility. Matchstick blinds with curtain panels control the level of light and privacy in this dining room.

Install a Plate Rail

A built-in shelf breaks up this very vertical space and offers a place to display plates and other accents.

Double Up

Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Designer Sarah Bartholomew used the same fabric for the wall covering and window treatments to create a cohesive space. 

Turn Up the Heat with Color

Warm wood tones, brick, and even books give this multipurpose dining room a cozy appeal.

Select for Scale

Select a light fixture that fits the scale of your space. A large rustic chandelier fits both the personality and size of this lofty dining space.

Color Your Furniture

Punch up the energy in your dining room with colored furniture. These red chairs are finished with a semi-opaque stain that still allows the character of the wood to show through.

Repeat Shapes

An oval table is the perfect companion for this curved banquette.

Cover Your Chairs

Not only do slipcovers lend a casual cottage look to a space, but they also make a dining room more user-friendly. These monogrammed covers can easily be tossed in the wash in case of spills.

Repeat a Motif

The whimsical botanical wallpaper in this room is mirrored in the organic shapes of the chandelier, and the subtle zig-zag of the chair upholstery is repeated in the rug.

Be Creative with Corners

Small spaces are often the perfect place to install built-in storage. An awkward corner becomes a built-in buffet or bar in this dining room.

Wrap in Wood

Credit: Photo by: Helen Norman, Styling by: Rebecca Omweg

Think beyond drywall for your walls and ceiling. This dining room is completely finished with wood. A warm wood ceiling and floor treatment paired with painted wood walls adds vintage character to the space.

Set Up a Combination of Seating Arrangements

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Give an everyday dining space a casual vibe with a combination of seating arrangements, like the wing chairs, curvy settee, and burlap-topped benches that circle this dining table.

Limit Materials for Minimalism

Credit: Photo: Roger Davies

The concrete counters and custom steel cabinets with the plastic chairs echo this home's industrial chic vibe.

Historic Simplicity

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

This updated dining room offers a clean, modern look that is both private and quiet.

