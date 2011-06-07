Sometimes your dining room might look a little different, but it's one room that isn't going out of style. It's a space to gather with family and friends, whether it's for an elaborate dinner party or quick weeknight dinner. It might take a creative eye to find the perfect space for one in your home, but it's necessary in our book. Dining rooms come in all shapes and sizes and these ideas will help you think outside the box when it comes to finding the perfect spot.

So, if you're looking to create a dining room or just give your current pace some attention, we've gathered some of our favorite dining rooms for a bounty of inspiration. Whether you prefer a formal setting or more casual, family-friendly space—we have decorating ideas and design tips that are sure to fit your needs. From the bold and colorful to casual and rustic, you'll find just the inspiration you need in these stylish dining rooms.