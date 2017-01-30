The 19 Most Incredible Small Spaces on Pinterest

People can't get enough of the tiny home trend. Homeowners are getting more creative and living bigger with less space in smaller quarters. So naturally, their innovative ideas to incorporate organized living and beautiful design work well for everyone else, too—tiny home or not. Small spaces come in all forms, from cute cottages, charming studio apartments, and even garden-sheds-turned-craft-rooms.

So it's probably no surprise that Pinterest is full of small space ideas. The prolific image search engine is already known for displaying incredible decorating ideas and now has some creative ideas for this specific housing environment. We rounded up the best tiny house inspiration on Pinterest, perfect for pinning (and maybe adding home renovations to your to-do list.)