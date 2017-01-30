The 19 Most Incredible Small Spaces on Pinterest
People can't get enough of the tiny home trend. Homeowners are getting more creative and living bigger with less space in smaller quarters. So naturally, their innovative ideas to incorporate organized living and beautiful design work well for everyone else, too—tiny home or not. Small spaces come in all forms, from cute cottages, charming studio apartments, and even garden-sheds-turned-craft-rooms.
So it's probably no surprise that Pinterest is full of small space ideas. The prolific image search engine is already known for displaying incredible decorating ideas and now has some creative ideas for this specific housing environment. We rounded up the best tiny house inspiration on Pinterest, perfect for pinning (and maybe adding home renovations to your to-do list.)
5 Great Trees For Small Spaces
Don't let square footage keep you from a beautiful garden. Grumpy Gardener Steve Bender shares five trees that will liven up your space. Greenery enhances a room, big or small.
Bold Walls
This chic little space proves you shouldn't fear going dark in tiny spaces—they're the perfect spot. The black-and-white palette exudes elegance. Using a variety of patterns in this monochromatic display adds depth through the textures and prints and highlights unique decor.
Smart Shelves
The open shelving in this airy kitchen keeps cooking necessities at an arm's length while streamlining storage for an uncluttered look. Everything has a place in this room, including hooks for every coffee mug and built-in storage on the island. Using smaller appliances helps to make sure everything fits.
Bright White
A neutral color palette blends this multi-purpose space seamlessly. A well-disguised footboard smartly divides living and sleeping space. The horizontal planks also act as a wall to hang artwork, making your small space feel a little more like home.
Storage and Seating
This window nook does not sit idly by—soft cushions invite guests to sit down, while the space around the window gets put to work as extra shelving and storage. The Roman shade allows people to sit in the reading nook even when the sun is shining. You can still enjoy this space curled up on the chaise lounge or accent chair at night.
Texture, Texture, Texture
All-white walls, shelves, counters, and cabinets keep the tiny kitchen looking clean, while a well-loved rug and brick column team up to bring visual interest and warmth to the room. The open shelving creates an orderly kitchen without an excess of appliances. Above-the-range hooks allow for easy access to your most-used tools.
Color by Space
Here a deep gray wall visually defines the narrow dining area to set it apart from the rest of the space. The thin table leg allows for easy maneuvering. Having the wine and glasses within an arm's reach is a nice touch.
Backyard Wonderland
This tiny patio has our attention thanks to lush foliage and playful string lights. The intimate garden space is the right size for a small gathering of friends or to spend time with your furry companion. Steps away from French doors transition this outdoor space seamlessly to indoor entertainment.
Corner Bar
When it comes to efficient design, no space goes unused. This corner by the stairs is transformed into an official drink station thanks to some open shelving and innovative countertop styling. The higher shelving is used for stemware to prevent accidentally knocking over the glass.
Keep It Simple
This kitchen transformation relies on the classic moves: plenty of natural light, open shelves, and lots of white. From there, artfully arranged kitchen tools elevate the hard-working space. The additional use of sconces for lighting adds to this space's efficiency.
Take It to the Top
Clean white tile, installed up to the trim, adds visual interest and texture without cramping the narrow kitchen. Look up to make the most out of a small space. Use supporting walls or a room's height to your advantage, providing various ways to improve a tiny house.
Smart Stripes
A bold rug adds a graphic punch while visually extending the depth of the otherwise narrow living area. The room's charm reaches new heights with its ceilings and jaw-dropping trim. Black floors ground the eclectic mix of decor.
Mobile Storage
Keep a small bath from cluttering by repurposing a small bar cart to store towels and trinkets. Since it's on wheels, it can quickly move around the room if needed. Hide away your toiletries when guests arrive and have an orderly washroom free from mess.
Warm Neutrals
All-white doesn't have to look sterile. By layering on texture through textiles and breaking it up with verdant plants, this room is warm and inviting, cozy even. The addition of natural light helps brighten every corner of the space.
Double Duty
In small spaces, some rooms have to work overtime. Here, a cozy nook begs you to curl up with a good book, while a narrow tabletop provides an extra work surface. Surrounding by picture windows, this room feels much bigger because of the endless sightlines.
Layer Up
Layered rugs help section the living space from the bed's area. An acrylic coffee table prevents the room from looking cramped. The drapes add dimension from floor-to-ceiling in this room, extending the eyes upward.
Pattern Play
Just because a space is small doesn't mean you can't have fun with patterns—or color. A symmetrical arrangement balances this petite bedroom, while a statement wall keeps things interesting. Breaking up the busy wallpaper with a white-framed artwork helps open the space.
All in the Architectural Details
Uncluttered walls allow this small bedroom to look open and airy, but the paneling keeps it from appearing empty and barren. The window directly across from the bed invites sunlight from the moment you wake up. The rug under the bed helps to section the room, breaking it up so it can seem larger.
Take It Out Back
Hanging planters on a lattice divider invigorate the charming cottage's patio through its greenery without taking up valuable floor space. A cozy daybed offers room to sit or lounge in this open area. The delicate furnishings help bolster the space's size because of the perception that you can see directly through some pieces.
Porch Dreaming
Who cares about the square footage inside when you have a porch situation like this? A tonal approach with the exterior color palette (from siding to furniture) creates a calm, inviting façade. The wood-burning fit pit creates a cozy year-round environment.