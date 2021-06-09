Decorate Your Home Like Blanche's The Golden Girls Bedroom with The Inside's Martinique Collection
The famed banana leaf design, Martinique, created by C.W. Stockwell in 1942 is now coming to the larger public through a collaboration with furniture and décor brand, The Inside. You may recognize versions of this signature print from Blanche Devereaux's bedroom on The Golden Girls, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, or upscale New York City restaurant, Indochine. Or, you may not be familiar with the Martinique design but simply be a big fan of any and all tropical leaf furnishings.
Whatever the case, this limited-edition collection is well-suited for sprucing up your home in five lovely fabrics available on couches, ottoman, pillows, room dividers, and other items. In addition to featuring the signature Martinique design and yellow, teal, and navy, versions of it, the line also includes patterns with flowers (Million Flowers), fishes (Sakana), and a geometric design (Solaire).
"Our iconic Martinique® pattern is singular and sought after because it has universal appeal for its boldness, its whimsy, and its transportive spirit. It is also one of the world's most imitated patterns, largely due to the fact that - until now - it has not been made widely accessible in its authentic form," said Katy Polsby, CEO and owner of CW Stockwell, in a press release from the two brands. "Partnering with The Inside allows us to bring our Martinique® pattern-the genuine article-to life in an entirely new and different way-in a never-before-seen color-way-and to be able to introduce our brand and our spirited pattern archive to the fans who will help it live out its next century in business."
Stealing our thoughts exactly, "the patterns are so happy!" Britt Bunn, CEO and co-founder of The Inside further stated in the same release. "The collaboration gets to the heart of what we're aiming to do at The Inside: unlock access to iconic design at approachable prices - and give people a good time decorating."
Shop the collection here and see some of our favorite items below.
Related Items
Outdoor 20" Throw Pillow
A little Yellow Martinique Encore to brighten the patio? Yes, please. This water- and mildew-resistant pillow is a welcome addition to any outdoor space.
Buy It: $59; TheInside.com
Cocktail Chair
Pictured here in Fuchsia Million Flowers, we love the bold pop of color this seat adds to a space.
Buy It: $629; TheInside.com
Regency Bed
Channel your inner Blanche Devereaux with this spectacular bed in the original color of the Martinique design.
Buy It: $1,135; The Inside.com