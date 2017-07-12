22 Craft Room Storage Ideas We Need
Sometimes, the only way to get something just how you like it is to do it yourself. This logic might be why we have such affection for DIY projects and crafts. We know that with enough practice and patience, we can make something truly unique, how we like it—and usually save money.
Crafting is not just for the little ones. Some take it quite seriously, and some like to dabble now and then. But everyone can agree that a stunning craft room makes you want to craft all day. We daydream of a creative space with all the supplies we could ever want, displayed in a beautiful yet functional way. No matter your style, here are some great tips and tricks for creating the perfect craft room. Here are 22 awesome craft room storage ideas we need to steal as soon as possible.
Colorful Pegboard Wall
A pegboard is the most versatile thing you can have in your craft room. You can make it colorful and full of your favorite items. A great starting point for craft storage, pegboards can store craft essentials like paints, scissors, and spools.
Colored Pencil Wall Display
Why not display your art supplies like art? It makes a stunning wall statement, so you can keep the rest of the room simple and crisp. Make sure to stock up on an assortment of colored pencils or markers if you prefer.
Custom Wrapping Station
We love this custom station for all of our wrapping needs. It has all we need in a pretty blue-hued package from wrapping paper, ribbon, and drawers for tissue paper and bags. Holidays and special events will be much more organized and fun with this station in your craft room.
Refurbished File Cabinet
Makeover an old metal file cabinet and paint it with chalkboard spray paint, with white trim, for a vintage yet fresh feel. Write labels and your to-do list, and store whatever you'd like! Use every side of the cabinet to showcase your newly created crafts.
Scissors and Fabric Space
This little fabric space is charming and bright. If you like to play around with sewing and fabrics regularly, you will need plenty of fabric options and scissors on hand. This hanging storage piece has got you covered.
Large Sturdy Work Table
We love this artfully organized craft space with a large, rustic work table at the center. It gives a well-defined flow to the room and makes us want to get down to business. The color-coordinated art supplies make finding the right shade a breeze.
Cardstock Holder
If you want a more compact cardstock organization, use white magazine holders and clear folders to store all of your paper. Color-code cubbies for each of your subjects or arrange them in an inspiring colorway. It looks fantastic and keeps things neat.
Lazy Susan Supplies Holder
Who doesn't love a Lazy Susan? Helpful when you're looking for something in particular and just fun to use. It makes us feel like a kid again. Put any smaller supplies in a tiered Lazy Susan for easy viewing and display it on your work table.
Multipurpose Storage Piece
This modern white setup keeps your space organized, neat, and stylish. Put your favorite, minimal supplies in the open cubbies to double as a display case. You can create your built-in from DIY furniture or by stacking containers.
Cool Pegboard Wall
We love the mainly black-and-white approach to this pegboard. It makes for a stylish craft space that doubles as a catch-all for wall hangings. Energize the board by including succulents and keep track of time with a large clock.
Erasable Chalkboard Labels
These cute labels come in handy if you change your storage based on your latest creative whim. It also helps to keep things organized as you work on many projects simultaneously. They're easy to DIY by cutting removable chalkboard wallpaper or decals.
Wrapping Paper Holder
Make your wrapping process even easier by using tension rods to secure your rolls to any spot, letting you unroll and cut easily. Putting your ribbon directly below the tension rod makes it even more efficient to decorate your gifts. This idea is also a counter space saver as you can continue to build vertically.
Chalkboard Flower Station
Are you a flower arrangement connoisseur? For the crafter who finds fixing flowers for their home the way to express themselves creatively, this flower station should be in your craft room. Use this setup to create hostess gifts, holidays, or everyday occasions. There's nothing better than fresh flowers in the house.
Dreamy Knitting Station
Made for a knitting enthusiast, this spot supplies every kind of project in a slew of calming colors. Hanging commonly used tools keeps them within arm's reach. Avid knitters can never have enough yarn, so it helps to have shelves to stack bundles high.
Glitter Drawer Organizer
Use silverware organizers or clear jewelry drawer organizers to keep glitter or paint in your drawers. It makes sure you won't end up with one of those scary junk drawers and loose glitter everywhere. Create your sections by DIY-ing smaller organizers and stacking them to suit your needs.
Magnetic Wall
We love the idea of an entire magnetic wall to display our crafts, ongoing project plans, and other artwork (our kids' included). It gives a modern and creative feel to any craft room. You can start small, or carve out a tiny corner, to see if it fits your work style.
Yarn Cubbies
These diamond-shaped cubbies make for a fun display of all of your brightly-hued yarn. The angled shelves prevent bundles from getting lost in a drawer or rolling away. Keep them stuffed full for all of your projects!
Button Jars
Keep your buttons color-coded and make them part of your craft room decor. Transparent jars let you store things in a fun way and give you something to do with your mason jar collection. You can also keep ribbon scraps and other odds and ends to prevent clutter from building in your craft room.
Big Bright Island
This bold craft room does not mess around. The spacious island has cubbies and all of your wrapping needs. We'd get our holiday wrapping done way quicker if this is where we could do it.
Scrapbook Paper Stacking Trays
These stacking trays fit perfectly in some cubbies and make your space looks fresh out of an actual crafts store. Arrange your scrapbook paper by color and pattern for a lovely and bright display. This display keeps the precious paper from accidental folds and missing the last sheet needed for your collection.
Space for the Kids
Your craft room is your space—we fully support that. If you often share your craft projects with your little ones, then adding a space just for them is a great way to include them while keeping your area separate. Designate a table and chairs for the kids and a workstation for yourself.
Embroidery Floss Clothespin
Keep your embroidery floss free from knots and tangles by using clothespins. Display them in a pottery piece on your work table for an extra dose of colors. If you have a range of colors, you can use one of your favorite storage methods to display them as decor.