Designer P. Allen Smith loves a challenge. So when he built a guesthouse at his Moss Mountain Farm just outside Little Rock, he gave himself some limits: 1,650 square feet completed in 150 days for just $150,000. But that's not all. It would also feature the most up-to-date green construction principles, and its design would be inspired by vernacular precedent—the 19th-century Southern farmhouse. "This home is the anti-McMansion," says Allen. So how did he fare? Well, the house came in just $14,000 (or about 9%) over budget, but it checked all the other boxes, including Allen's mandate for comfortable and charming decor. Here, he shares 33 secrets for packing big style into a small space without breaking the bank.

