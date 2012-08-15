New Orleans Cottage Revival
Historic Structure
Karina Gentinetta has an affinity for old houses, the older the better. When her newly purchased 1930s home—including nearly all its contents—was wiped out by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, she and husband Andrew "A.J." McAlear were left to build a new home on the lot where their old one had stood. "I wanted to pay homage to the architecture and history New Orleans lost," says Karina. Placing emphasis on simplicity, she drew the modest plans herself.
Feeling inspired? Build your own using our Cottage Revival house plan (SL-1946)
Timeless Style
Louvered shutters, corbels, and wood ceilings and flooring lend a historic feel to the exterior.
Reclaimed Pieces
A wooden chest, painted and then distressed, offers extra storage in the kitchen.
Incorporated Treasures
Throughout the house, each piece of wood furniture has multiple coats of paint and an aged patina. Sky blue paint inside the secretary provides an element of surprise.
Add Age with Patina
The mirror that accents this wall wasn't completely man-made. It survived the flooding, but the water damaged the mercury on the mirror, giving it it's unusual sheen.
Library
The homeowners scoured the city for key architectural components, vintage furniture, and accessories, like this pale blue Swedish chest that sits in a niche in the bookshelves.
Kitchen
This kitchen was designed to be the biggest room in the house. There's no formal dining space except for the large farm table. And the industrial island offers a utilitarian twist to contrast with the room's old-world style.