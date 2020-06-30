100 Comfy Cottage Rooms

By Coastal Living Editors June 30, 2020
Credit: Jean Allsopp, Writer: Anna Lee Gresham

Play up the coziness of your cottage with these color, pattern, and design hints.

Nautical Living Room

Shake things up in your living room by choosing mismatched pieces that are united by a common theme. In this case, it's sea blues and nautical decorative elements. 

Tropical Kitchen

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Kitchen lacking energy? Throw caution to the wind and utilize a favorite color—or three! This tropical trio of colors is inspired by the setting and reflects the owner's favorite flowers found right outside.

Sea-Inspired Kitchen

This kitchen's stainless steel appliances and dark surfaces are expertly balanced by the pale blue cabinetry and sea-inspired backsplash. The iridescent tiles in various cerulean shades catch the light beautifully and led to a similar scheme for the rest of the house.

Mixed Accessories

Pump up the excitement in your den with a quirky print and lighthearted decorative touches. As long as you continue with neutrals and natural elements, the effect will still be relaxed. The accessories, such as the glass bottles and balls lining the shelf, have a just-washed-up-on-the-shore feel.

Casual Living

Credit: David Tsay, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Informal and low-maintenance, linen slipcovers like these chocolate brown and striped versions are a great choice for a family-friendly home. You'll rest easy knowing your furnishings are fully washable and get the added benefit of their beautifully relaxed look.

Grand Lighting

Make a statement with your lighting like these homeowners did with this 36-inch capiz shell orb over their low-key dining room table. Not only does it cast a warm glow over diners, but also it can be spotted from the shore and gives this beach bungalow a one-of-a-kind look.

Cozy Corner

This custom sectional piece in a soothing moss green hue fits snugly into a window-filled corner of this room. A stylish large-scale pattern like this traditional damask lends a feeling of warmth to any room.

Detailed Cottage Kitchen

The charm of this lakeside cottage kitchen lies in its attention to detail. The previously linoleum-covered floors were ripped up in favor of this rich blue color, echoed again in a vase of hydrangeas. An ultramodern light fixture paired with the old-school movie poster is a refreshing mix of old and new.

Crafty Living Room

Credit: Kim Cornelison, Writer: Perry Del Favero

The two artistic homeowners think of themselves more as curators of this creative cottage—their home away from home during the summer months. The living room displays just a couple of their ordinary objects turned into art, like this couch covered in doodles and coffee table carved by hand from a felled tree.

Rustic Island Kitchen

Credit: Annie Schlechter, Writer: Perry Del Favero

This kitchen gets its distinctive look primarily from its location, at the base of a windmill tower on an old sugarcane plantation in the Caribbean. Recreate a similar island effect with natural wood pieces, lush vegetation, and bold floral accents in tropical shades of red, blue, and green.

Bunking It

Compromise with the kids by creating an upscale bunkroom with the sophisticated colors and prints you love combined with the fun beds they'll love. This modern update on the classic bunk bed style is more sculptural, yet sturdy and compact with plenty of room for sleepovers.

Welcoming Breakfast Nook

This welcoming breakfast nook has a built-in bench with cabinets underneath for extra storage. Pile it high with pillows for a snug spot to watch the water. The woven hanging lamp and pretty patterns offer texture and interest to this small space.

Azure Accents

Without the pops of cobalt blue, this smart seating area's neutral tones would feel a little washed out. Fun patterned pillows with drapery and flowers to match don't take the focus off the main event, the wraparound water view from the windows.

Mixed Patterns

This teeny bedroom leaves just enough room for the bed and bench, but it seems so much larger thanks to its diverse mix of patterns and prints. You can put stripes with spots—and add much-needed dimension—as long as you simplify your palette.

Special Collection

Credit: Roger Davies, Writer: Perry Del Favero

This homeowner filled her living room with unexpected treasures, like wood and building fragments, found objects, and natural elements with lots of great texture. When decorating, pile on the things you love and edit away later for the best results.

Well Traveled

An art collection that includes cultural and nature-inspired pieces from across the globe transforms this simple seating area into a sophisticated hideaway. Include items from your travels in your home, and you'll always have a story to tell.

Serene Living Space

An extra-large cushioned space for lounging adds a quiet elegance to this simplistic living area. Organic extras such as the driftwood coffee table and decorative beach stones have a natural coastal charm.

Simplistic Master Bedroom

A lack of knickknacks, soft neutrals, and multiple mirrored surfaces make this tranquil master bedroom seem larger than its actual size. A hazy gray wall color is a chic alternative to bright white.

Flowy Attic Bedroom

Credit: Sophie Munro, Writer: Perry Del Favero

The dramatic high ceilings and mahogany floors in this sparse attic room are timeless. Sheer netting around the bed is a romantic detail that also comes in handy when you leave the windows open on summer nights.

Precious Prints

Achieve an easygoing vibe in any room with an assortment of fabrics, colors, and patterns. Sweet prints like polka dots and gingham look mellow and fun on woven white chairs like these. Wicker furniture looks great painted or natural and is easily moved around for when you want to mix up your look.

Clearly Coastal

This sea-hued dining room strikes the ideal balance between formal and relaxed, with its fanciful chandelier and soft chintz slipcovers. Shells, sea stars, and a playful mermaid ensure that you won't forget you're at the beach.

Working Kitchen

Credit: Tria Giovan, Writer: Perry Del Favero

When you know you're going to be working overtime in the kitchen, simplify the design and let efficiency be your guide. A colorful mixer and a bright dish towel add cheerful color to this neutral space. Such details as twin sconces lend charm.

Graphic Dining Room

Credit: Tria Giovan, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Floor-to-ceiling window treatments in a graphic print make a statement and frame the view, drawing the focus to the world outside. After all, the beautiful scenery is probably the main reason you live on the coast.

Mixed Patterns

What might seem like a pattern overdose comes together beautifully when you use a single color. Pick a shade you truly can't get enough of, and the rest will be smooth sailing.

Painted Floors

Painted floors only look better with age, and you'll especially love them in a bold color. Kelly green is an ideal counterpoint to wood accents.

Marine Inspired Bedroom

Pay homage to the sea with a bedroom awash with calming blues and ocean accessories such as this mirror framed in oyster shells. A dark wood bed and crisp white chandelier add elegance to the space.

Colorfully Fun Living Room

Invigorate your living area with a serious splash of color and fun details such as these iron lamps. The decor lets guests know to get ready for a good time, but it's the comfy couch that gets them to stay awhile.

Personalized Breakfast Nook

Credit: Dominique Vorillon, Writer: Perry Del Favero

When decorating a room, remember to stay true to yourself. Let your personality shine through with casual touches such as laid-back wicker chairs and homemade artwork to keep the look from getting too fussy.

A Color Story

Credit: Roger Davies, Writer: Perry Del Favero

When using a single color, stick with white walls and ceilings to keep from overdoing it. Vary the patterns and hues as well to prevent the look from being too monochromatic.

Bring the Outside In

Borrow some beauty tips from Mother Nature with organic accents that really warm up a room, like these clamshell-shaped bowls, the driftwood coffee table, and fresh flowers!

Sleek and Simple Kitchen

White cabinetry and tile give this kitchen a light and airy look as timeless as the sea. It won't seem overly sterile if you include lively vintage accents, such as a farmhouse sink and retro metal barstools.

Natural Palette

Credit: Grey Crawford, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Layering patterns and textures is a breeze with blue, green, and brown tones. They look great together in nature's seascapes and using them indoors brings the outside in.

Fun and Functional Kitchen

Cooking a meal can be a social event with a bit of creative kitchen planning. This prep sink is centrally located, so the conversation doesn't ever have to stop.

Green Color Scheme

A clean colorless background allows you to have a little fun with your cabinetry. This cool Key lime hue really pops and is as refreshing as it is sweet.

Light and Airy Kitchen

Open shelving puts your kitchen accessories on display, but keep them in the same color family for a major style boost. A painted island adds a splash of color.

Kitchen Flair

Open shelving adds clever storage to a small space without making it feel crowded. A flirty light fixture gives this kitchen a twist of unexpected fun.

Inviting Living Room

Credit: Dominique Vorillon, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Give your home a lived-in look for a welcoming feel using kid-friendly seating, covering your tabletops with books and curios, and letting in some sunshine.

Coastal Pastels

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Soothing pastels have a universal appeal, especially in a coastal setting where relaxation is key. Colors that reflect the beach are a natural fit with these decorative coral accents and parading sea star pillows.

Family Gathering

With its vintage brass fixture and banquette seating, the dining area exudes nautical style. A perfectly stylish spot for family dinners and homework.

Eclectic Bath

Take a bathroom from basic to basically your favorite room in the house! Surprise additions, like this shell-patterned chaise and vintage dresser-turned-vanity, insert a little luxury into your morning routine.

Mutifunctional Kitchen Island

Get creative and save some much-needed space in the kitchen. This sizeable walnut-topped island does double duty as a TV stand, thanks to a handy nook on the end.

Casual White Nook

Leave the color to the landscape having a primarily white interior. The funky oyster-shell chandelier has the right amount of attitude to make sure this dining room doesn't look washed out.

Affordable Bathroom Makeover

Itching for a renovation, but don't have lots of cash? The simple addition of whimsical wallpaper on the ceiling and walls diverts the focus from the retro peach tile and breathes new life into the room.

Accessorized Bedroom

Fill your home with pieces you love, like this room's delightful bamboo light fixture. The owner collects them and they're displayed throughout the house, proving you can't ever have too much of a really good thing.

Patterns with Panache

The quirky combinations in this chic dining room, like a Persian rug paired with chocolate and cream paisley curtains, only work because they're allowed to stand out. Meek prints need not apply!

Stylish Surf

A John Severson watercolor painting of Waikiki Beach hangs above the built-in bed to bring the coast in to the master bedroom.

Beachy White Bedroom

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson, Writer: Perry Del Favero

An ivory bedroom lends serenity to your sanctuary. Kick it up a notch with details the eye just can't miss, like this rustic door repurposed as a headboard.

Richard Leo Johnson, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson, Writer: Perry Del Favero

Minimizing distractions in your decor puts a spotlight on the key elements. In this case, the focus goes straight to the classic claw-foot tub and vibrant painting.

True Blue

Credit: Annie Schlechter, Writer: Steele Marcoux and Lydia Somerville

Fluffy pillows covered in lively John Robshaw prints and a Lee Jofa ikat bring softness to this breakfast room's strong, industrial furniture.

Natural Seaside

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn, Writer: Susan Stiles Dowell

Poplar tongue-and-groove boards, heart-pine flooring, and a beeswax-polished pine mantel lend a warm, welcoming glow to this seaside living area. A mostly natural palette, with crisp off-white trim, gets pops of color from bright turquoise and yellow accents in the pillows.

Plenty of Prints

Credit: Annie Schlechter, Writer: Steele Marcoux and Lydia Somerville

In a classic coastal blue-and-white palette, the dining room features a credenza with the weathered texture of driftwood. The accompanying splatter-print chairs from Hickory Chair add a graphic touch.

Organic Vibe

Credit: Lisa Romerein, Writer; Rachel Bertone

This simple platform bed feels welcoming covered with cozy organic linens. The natural feel is enhanced by a tree trunk bedside table, lots of natural light streaming through large windows, and a door that leads to the back patio.

Lots of Light

Credit: Tria Giovan, Writer: Rachel Bertone

Wall-to-wall windows allow for enjoyment of gorgeous ocean views. Simple bamboo furniture adds a touch of warmth to the predominantly all-white space.

Complementing Blues

Credit: Annie Schlechter, Writer: Steele Marcoux and Lydia Somerville

Be daring with bold prints and colors. In this den, shades of blue harmonize without being matchy-matchy. A 19th century grotto chair (on the left) shares the stage with a 1930s Frances Elkins Loop Chair.

Swanky Space

Credit: Jeff McNamara, Writer: Suzanne Gannon

The modern, chic kitchen features walnut shelves instead of the old upper cabinets that made the room feel smaller. A large white lantern is a whimsical touch.

Breathing Room

Credit: Jeff McNamara, Writer: Suzanne Gannon

For this small, cramped house, the homeowners' added a vaulted Carolina pine ceiling, glass doors, and large windows to let in light and to allow the small home to breathe.

Antique Appeal

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn, Writer: Susan Stiles Dowell

Vaulted ceilings give this simple bath an elongated, light, airy feel. The claw-foot tub and vintage desk lend old-school charm.

Fun with Color

Credit: Timothy Street-Porter, Writer: Rachel Bertone

Have a good time with your favorite hues. Painting these kitchen cabinets white would have made them look too sterile. This light shade of green adds just enough color—it doesn't overpower yet still makes a statement.

White Simplicity

Credit: Timothy Street-Porter, Writer: Rachel Bertone

Sometimes simple is better. The monochromatic bath features a beautiful footed tub, along with a waterproof woven-vinyl floor.

Vertical Charm

Credit: Lisa Romerein, Writer: Brett Bralley

Floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves let the nesting process reach new heights. Nautical fishing floats in emerald hues pop when placed next to antique-finished basins and pottery.

Bright and White

Credit: Timothy Street-Porter, Writer: Rachel Bertone

White-paneled walls accented with plush, neutral furniture create an inviting and cozy feel in this living room. Large windows let in natural light to complete the simplicity of the space.

Clean and Simple

Credit: Timothy Street-Porter, Writer: Rachel Bertone

A clean, white bedroom feels fresh for guests and the gorgeous sea view outside can take center stage.

Repurposed Space

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson, Writer: Rachel Bertone

This bright bedroom was actually created by enclosing a part of the homeowners' wraparound porch. Abundant windows and a sloped ceiling embrace the beachy, outdoor feel.

Graphic Floors

Credit: William Abranowicz, Writer: Steele Thomas Marcoux

A bold black-and-white faux bois treatment on this kitchen floor looks almost too pretty to walk on. The hand-painted pattern takes the traditional wood floors from standard to striking. On the mahogany countertops, a clear coat of varnish lends a nautical look.

Subtle Style

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn, Writer: Rachel Bertone

A simple pattern combined with soft shades of blue delivers an inviting and comfortable bedroom. Small pops of yellow on the lampshades break up the monochromatic palette.

Pebbled Floor

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn, Writer: Rachel Bertone

The homeowners covered this bath floor with river rocks for a natural twist on traditional flooring. Radiant heating underneath keeps toes toasty-warm.

Oriental Flair

Credit: Tria Giovan, Writer: Rachel Bertone

The homeowners incorporated an ornate Asian rug into the dining room to add international flair to this seaside space. It warms the room and brings a traditional element into the cottage home. Large windows open the space and welcome views, sunlight, and coastal breezes.

Mother Nature

Credit: Tria Giovan, Writer: Rachel Bertone

Inject some earthiness into your home by bringing in outside elements. This living room combines sophisticated and sleek furniture with natural wood accents and a statement plant to give it a casual, welcoming feel.

Room for Two

Credit: Tria Giovan, Writer: Rachel Bertone

No more fighting over bath time! Double fixtures strategically placed over the farmhouse sink make sharing easier, and a large, bold mirror balances the oversize fixture.

