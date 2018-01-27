Bold, Bright Colors Transformed This James Island, South Carolina Ranch

Blank canvases don't scare Alaina Ralph—not even a 4,200-square-foot one handed to her by a young and quickly growing family in need of a house to call home. Such was the case when she agreed to decorate this rambling 1954 ranch in James Island, South Carolina. The house was in healthy shape, but it was lacking any sense of personality. Its new inhabitants wanted it to be "playful, comfortable, and (above all) livable," Ralph says. "The home needed to hold up not only to muddy paws but also to children with markers in hand."

Luckily, the interior designer is also handy with a paint palette, thanks to her background as an artist. (She studied painting during her undergraduate years and is now sought after for her whimsical oil portraits of people and pets.) So she took a cue from her artistic training and set out to infuse the sprawling property with character and thoughtful personal touches. Read on for Ralph's brilliant and bold decorating moves—from her graphic pattern choices to her dramatic color palette.