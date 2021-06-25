Colored Glassware Is the Tableware Trend We're Loving for Summer 2021
How about a happy little summer trend that'll have you smiling from the very first sip? Colored glassware is having a major moment and we are here for it. From outdoor-ready plasticware to elegant stemware, these picks are ready to help you bring home the summer's brightest style moment. If you've always veered toward classic white dinnerware and are looking to spice it up with a dash of color, any one of these options can fit in effortless with that blank canvas. But, if you're already working with a few colors or patterns, it might be best to go subtle with a barely there blue or soft blush. Whether you intend to let this pretty summer trend make a splash or just a sprinkle, it's bound to bring the happy to your table this summer. Here are 10 fresh ways to jump aboard.
Related Items
Fortessa Jupiter Highball Glasses
BUY IT: $48/set of six; nordstrom.com
We love the bubbly design of these beaded glasses for giving a touch of nostalgia. Choose from Lagoon (turquoise), Pool Blue (pictured), or Red.
Vietri Prism Assorted Tall Tumblers
BUY IT: $61/set of 4; dillards.com
Total refreshment starts with the perfect glass, and these angular options fit the bill. Each set of mouth-blown glasses comes in a selection of colors: green, blue, purple, and red.
Estelle Colored Glass Stemless Wine Glass
BUY IT: $160/set of 6; westelm.com
This is pastel perfection if we've ever seen it. The collection, designed in Charleston, South Carolina, was inspired by designer Stephanie Summerson Hall's grandmother's collection of antique colored glass.
The Pioneer Woman Amelia Goblet Set
BUY IT: $15.76/set of 4; walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman has done it again. Bring Ree's signature style to the table with these durable glasses each dishwasher safe and complete with an embossed design and a fluted foot.
DuraClear Tritan Outdoor Red Wine Glasses
BUY IT: $79.95/set of 6; williams-sonoma.com
Take that colorful glassware outside-we dare you. With DuraClear's multicolored wine glasses you won't think twice. They're dishwasher safe; won't shatter, cloud, or discolor; and easily stack for storage. What's not to love?
Fluted Acrylic Glassware
BUY IT: $22/set of four; westelm.com
Anyone else feeling a little 80s fabulous? This acrylic set is durable enough for outdoor use, and comes in sets of 4 (choose either highball or double old-fashioned) or 16 (a set of double old-fashioneds and highballs). Colors include Pink Grapefruit, Clear, Silver Pine, and Light Gray.
Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Tumblers
BUY IT: $41.95/set of 6; williams-sonoma.com
While the gray and blue versions are certainly worth adding to your table, there's something about that vibrant green that we just can't pass up. Choose from tall or short tumblers, or opt for a set of each.
Villeroy & Boch Boston Goblet
BUY IT: $59.99/set of 4; macys.com
Take your pick of five different colorways: Smoke Gray, Red, Blue, Green, and Clear. If you're looking for a mix-and-match effect, go with a set of Clear, plus one of the colorful options to pack a punch that won't color clash.
Seaside Bubble Drinking Glasses
BUY IT: $25.38/set of 2; wayfair.com
Here's an elegant take on the trend-especially if your dinnerware or serving pieces have a gilded touch to them. Choose from Aqua (pictured) or Deep Blue.
Blush Verona Tumblers
BUY IT: $15.96/set of 4; worldmarket.com
These vintage-inspired tumblers will never go out of style. We love them for dressing up a breakfast or brunch table with a little flair.