10 Classic Southern Paint Colors

Take a drive down a country road and see Southern architecture and charm. House exterior styles range from farmhouse to cottage, but there are a few paint colors that are quintessential Southern classics. There's a history behind everything in the South—even paint colors.

Choosing a paint color can be daunting because it exudes a degree of permanence. It can also set the stage for your entire house's decorating style. When searching through the incrementally different shades of white to fit your home, you might think there are too many options. To help filter through the countless choices, we rounded up the paint colors most closely associated with our region's architecture.

We've tracked down the most recognizable colors, explained their stories, and recommended our favorite color to get each look. We hope you are inspired to try one of these Southern looks for your own home.