Classic Southern Chintz Fabric Patterns

The rhododendron, West Virginia’s state flower, was Dorothy Draper’s inspiration for the renovation of The Greenbrier Resort. Known for her love of big flowers and vibrant colors, Dorothy specially created this bold chintz pattern and used it enthusiastically throughout the halls of the hotel—15,000 rolls just in wallpaper! Today, Dorothy’s protégé, Carleton Varney, works as The Greenbrier’s designer/curator.

Decorating tip: Channel Dorothy’s dramatic style by using this large-scale floral to create a statement-making headboard.

Get the fabric: Rhododendron Fabric by Carleton Varney by the Yard (carletonvarney.com), available through The Greenbrier Resort’s Carleton Varney Gift Gallery; store.greenbrier.com.