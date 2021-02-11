Stylish TV Tray Tables Are Having a Moment

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We know, we know, mamaw and papaw may be aghast at the informality of couch-side dining, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Somewhere between week one and two of quarantine, I came to the realization that I would not have a dining room table in my one-bedroom abode for the foreseeable future. With that lovely white table swiftly converted into a makeshift work-from-home station, I accepted the fact that I'd be eating in my living room in front of the TV for however long pandemic season was upon us. Nearly one year later, I can't say how thankful I am that my dad gifted me with some sleek TV tray tables to eat my meals for Hanukkah a few years back, because they sure have come in handy.

As it turns out, I'm not the only one who has adapted—and even come to enjoy—tray table life as of late, and these folding tables are enjoying a bit of a renaissance. After first seeing PureWow's piece, "Contemporary TV Tables are Trending—And Even Designers Are On-Board with This Retro Resurgence," I was inspired to dig more into the craze. I tapped Wayfair Style Director, Tara Donovan, who weighed in on the trend, saying, "TV tray tables are a great multi-functional piece that can of course be used for dining but also provide a great work station during this work-from-home period. They are compact and can be easily stored at the end of the day, making them an ideal choice for small space living."

TV tray tables are also ideal for people looking for a more portable workspace as many of us continue to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "For example, for those who live in warmer climates, and want the option to comfortably work on a porch or patio temporarily, TV table trays can easily be taken outdoors. Additionally, they can be used by children for at-home schooling or playtime activities such as coloring and completing puzzles."

Our two favorite picks from the ecommerce furniture giant? First, we're loving the Vincente Folding Tray Table, pictured above (Buy It: $62.99; Wayfair.com). With a removable tray featuring two handles, it also makes for an elegant serving platform for hors d'oeuvres when that fantastic day for safely hosting guests in our homes finally arrives once again. We're also head over heels for the Aloysius Folding Tray Table (Buy It: $245.99 for a set of two; Wayfair.com) for an elegant design with just a hint of throwback glamour. As you can see below, the tray table is equal parts chic and functional. Bonus: This tray table is designed to resist water, so you don't have to fret over a little spill.

Credit: Wayfair

