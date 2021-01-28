7 Design Cues to Take From This Charming Charleston Inn

Post House Inn brings grandmillenial-meets-modern charm to Mt. Pleasant, the quaint town located between Charleston and Sullivan's Island. Originally built in 1896, the inn hearkens to pubs in the heart of English villages that lack lobbies, but have charming rooms above.

Thanks to Post House's owners (and designers) Kate and Ben Towill, the inn is also a source of design inspiration. Because it's located in a historic residential community on Charleston Harbor, the Towills wanted to give the inn a chic coastal vibe where anyone from couples to families to solo travelers can feel welcome. "You want the touch of an antique dresser, but then you want a gorgeous white hotel robe to put on. That's how we do a lot of our projects," says Kate. "You want something to feel like it's been here for a long time, but don't want it to give you a feeling of discomfort."

The inn has seven rooms, each one with its own personality. Here are design cues from each one to bring home with you.