The living room is transformed with fresh color and a beautiful blend of secondhand furniture pieces.

Sleek Surface: Anne Turner ripped out the old carpet and had hardwood floors installed.

Fabric Fix: An inherited sofa, recently re-covered, is the linchpin for everything else in the room.

Beautiful Balance: Creamy-toned paint on the walls balances the room's darker elements. To highlight the architecture, she painted the crown molding and baseboards a grayish-green and the window sashes dark olive.

