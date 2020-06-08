This BrüMate Champagne Flute is my Saving Grace for Social Distance Socializing

As the days get longer and warmer, we Southerners are instinctively drawn like moths to a flame to our summer activities with friends and family. Mingling and celebrating these hazy, lazy, summer days where the sunshine seems to last forever is one thing that makes living in the South so special. Be it a music festival on the banks of the Mississippi river, a friendly competition on the beach volleyball court, or just a pool party with all of our friends, shared joy is a part of the fabric of our Southern lives. We are social creatures and no better time to come out than summer.

However, this summer will look a little different. While some beaches and activities are open, they will be at reduced capacity, and many won’t feel comfortable traveling as the coronavirus pandemic continues. I am one of those people. I am following the updates from the CDC and I am sticking mostly to home. That can be hard and lonely sometimes, but as a Southern lady, I am resilient and will find a way to make the best of it. For me, that’s been socially distant socializing with my neighbors. I live in a gorgeous, green, historic, in-town neighborhood in Birmingham and my neighbors and I have taken to our back patios, which all face each other, for happy hour. Several times since the safer-at-home orders came down, a few of my neighbors have brought in some of their musician friends to play a concert for us. The musicians set up an improvised stage area in the parking lot below and we all bring our cocktails to our balconies for the show. My go-to summer beverage is sparkling rose, but of course in this Alabama heat, it wouldn’t stay cool beyond one tune. That’s where my new favorite item comes in handy. BrüMate recently launched their Champagne Flute, “a triple-insulated, stainless steel container shaped like, well, a champagne flute,” as a press release states. The statement goes on to claim, “The flute’s drink-through, flip-top lid, and Brümate’s BevGuard technology ensure that your bubbles will stay carbonated five times longer and colder 20 times longer than a traditional glass,” and I can tell you this is true. This is a great, affordable addition to your summer gear. Amazon has this durable stemware in a rainbow of colors for just $22.99.