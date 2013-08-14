Book Club Table Setting
Table Setting
Oklahoma City events designer Lindsay Gibson shares her ideas for a book club table setting.
The Place Setting
Balance out a busy centerpiece by keeping the place setting simple and classic. Lindsay combined her grandmother's formal silver-rimmed china and flatware with quirkier star-etched crystal.
The Napkins
Bring in color with linens. Lindsay wrapped the plates horizontally with white napkins she embellished with DIY stripes (made with the largest zigzag stitch on a sewing machine) and folded diagonally.
The Place Card
Play up your theme. Lindsay personalized store-bought bookplates to mark each place setting and topped off the look with specially chosen vintage books that double as party favors for guests.
The Dessert Station
Create a separate serving area with mismatched cake stands (put a dessert on one and flowers on the other) and White Russians. Refer back to the dining table by using similar blooms.
Winning Centerpiece Formula
Lindsay Gibson (gibsonevents.com) shares her winning formula for a colorful conversation starter.
Gather: Pull together a variety of containers, both glass and metal, in different heights. "I'm always on the lookout for reasonably priced bud vases and vessels," says Lindsay.
Fill: "It's important to have flowers and foliage in an assortment of sizes and shapes," she says. Here, Lindsay combined peonies, garden roses, ferns, sweet peas, and succulents for a mix of colors and textures.
Place: Start by putting the tallest vases in the center. Surround those with shorter ones, and end with a few plants set directly on the table. Balance colors by using containers with tiny blooms and greenery first and then popping in big blossoms where needed.