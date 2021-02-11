If You’re Not Shopping Birch Lane’s Presidents' Day Sale, You’re Missing Out on Hundreds of Amazing Home Deals

Extra 15 percent off at checkout, anyone?
By Tess Garcia
February 11, 2021
Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have spent more time in our homes than we ever thought possible. While a change of scenery might not be possible right now, redecorating your living space could be the next best thing. 

Luckily, Birch Lane is making it easy to do just that. The brand just discounted hundreds of home goods as part of its 2021 Presidents' Day sale, with items like the famously soft Eldon Sheet Set available for up to 40 percent off. Plus, when you input the code SAVEBIG at checkout, you'll receive an additional 15 percent off most purchases.

Other bedding deals in the sale include 15 percent off the Anabella Reversible Comforter Set, a seven-piece bundle that has everything you need to add a pop of pattern to your bedroom. Thousands of shoppers have given it glowing reviews, saying it provides "just the right amount of snuggle without being too hot."

Customers can also enjoy tons of major markdowns on furniture. Take the storage-friendly Reilly TV Stand, a rustic wood console featuring two cabinets, shelves, and enough surface area to hold a 65-inch television. It has received over 20,000 perfect ratings, and you can make it yours for just $208—or nearly half off—right now. If you're looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup, consider the hugely discounted State Line Executive Chair. Normally priced at $430, the luxe rolling chair is available for only $165 in the sale. 

You have until February 17 to take advantage of all the Birch Lane Presidents' Day sale has to offer. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks for deals on bedding, furniture, lighting, rugs, and decor.

Best Bedding Deals

  • Eldon Sheet Set, starting at $30 (orig. $70); birchlane.com
  • Joss Comforter Set, starting at $79 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $300); birchlane.com
  • Annabella Reversible Comforter Set, starting at $113 with code SAVEBIG, (orig. $133); birchlane.com
  • Lorenzo Comforter Set, starting at $102 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $280); birchlane.com

Best Furniture Deals

  • Reilly TV Stand for TVs up to 65”, $208 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $399); birchlane.com
  • Parkview End Table, starting at $166 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $308); birchlane.com 
  • Alston Wood Storage Bench, $241 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $374); birchlane.com
  • State Line Executive Chair, $165 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $430); birchlane.com

Best Lighting Deals

  • Patson 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light, starting at $94 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $177); birchlane.com
  • Montes 73.5” Arched Floor Lamp, starting at $147 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $173); birchlane.com
  • 4-Light Lantern Geometric Chandelier, starting at $159 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $350); birchlane.com
  • Everett 61” Floor Lamp, starting at $88 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $210); birchlane.com 

Best Rug Deals

  • Bromsgrove Hand-Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, starting at $40 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $72); birchlane.com
  • Arden Handmade Tufted Wool Burgundy Area Rug, starting at $55 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $174); birchlane.com
  • Bankston Handmade Tufted Beige Area Rug, starting at $45 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $53); birchlane.com
  • Whitchurch Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Light Blue/Ivory Area Rug, starting at $38 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $73); birchlane.com

Best Decor Deals

  • Braxton Striped Throw Pillow, starting at $30 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $79); birchlane.com
  • Morrilton Modern & Contemporary Accent Wall Mirror, starting at $159 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $468); birchlane.com
  • Allain Scale Sculpture, starting at $71 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $146); birchlane.com
  • Lawler 2-Tier Stand Ottoman/Coffee Table Tray, starting at $67 with code SAVEBIG (orig. $105); birchlane.com
