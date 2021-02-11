If You’re Not Shopping Birch Lane’s Presidents' Day Sale, You’re Missing Out on Hundreds of Amazing Home Deals

Customers can also enjoy tons of major markdowns on furniture. Take the storage-friendly Reilly TV Stand, a rustic wood console featuring two cabinets, shelves, and enough surface area to hold a 65-inch television. It has received over 20,000 perfect ratings, and you can make it yours for just $208—or nearly half off—right now. If you're looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup, consider the hugely discounted State Line Executive Chair. Normally priced at $430, the luxe rolling chair is available for only $165 in the sale.