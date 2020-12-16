The $59 Area Rug That's a Best-Seller Year After Year

A great area rug instantly adds warmth to a home by serving as a cozy place to rest your feet. When properly placed, a rug can help bring together a room’s color scheme, and it can even prevent family members from tracking in dirt from outside. Home furnishing brand Birch Lane makes a gorgeous handmade rug that does all that and more. With over 12,000 reviews and a 4.6 average star rating, the Chesley Braided Area Rug has been a best-seller for many years—and it’s currently on sale for only $59.
What makes this area rug stand out is how easily you can personalize it to suit your space. It’s available in five neutral shades—salt and pepper, charcoal, tan, blue, and ivory—and all of them are up to 60 percent off at the moment. You can also choose from 30 sizes, including various dimensions of oval, rectangular, square, and runner shapes.
Buy It: $59 (orig. $72); birchlane.com
Made from 100 percent nontoxic polypropylene, the all-weather rug works indoors and outdoors alike. Unexpected downpours are common in the South, so this rug’s water resistance will really come in handy. Plus, the rug is fade-resistant and sturdy enough to handle plenty of foot traffic, including from your four-legged friends.
Happy shoppers are calling it “the perfect low-key rug,” noting its absence of busy patterns and distracting graphics. Sometimes less really is more, especially if you’re looking for an understated floor covering that won’t clash with your existing decor.
“After moving to a new home with hardwood floors, I searched the Internet for the perfect braided rug for my dining room, and this gray and white one is it,” one reviewer wrote. “It arrived just as promised and was very well-packed, so I had no difficulty getting it to lay flat once I unrolled it.”
Another reviewer added: “This is one of the most durable rugs I have ever purchased. So far, it appears dog and toddler-proof, which makes it even better.”
Considering what a hit this area rug is year after year, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if it sold out now that it’s on sale. And if the under-$60 price tag and over 9,000 five-star reviews weren’t enough to convince you, maybe the fact that there’s free shipping will. Shop the Chesley Braided Area Rug for $59 on Birch Lane now.