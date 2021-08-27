The 10 Best Fall Decor Pieces Under $30 on Amazon That'll Bring Warmth and Comfort to Your Home
When the leaves change to that gorgeous auburn color and the air becomes slightly crisp, you just know: Fall is upon us. It may just be the most magical time of the year, and it's filled with family gatherings, football games, and outdoor activities—apple picking, anyone? Although it can get a little chilly outside, it's what makes fall decor synonymous with all things comfy and cozy. To get that warm feel inside your home all season long, all you have to do is add a few fall decor staples. And if you're on a budget, there are a ton of options available right now on Amazon.
- Kibaga Farmhouse Wall Decor Sign, $19.97
- Ogrmar Handmade Velvet Pumpkin Decorations, $19.99
- MyGift Vintage Design Embossed Glass Bottle Set, $14.99
- Madizz Plush Wool Velvet Throw Pillow Covers, $16.99
- DearHouse Maple Leaf Garland, $15.99
- Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle, $20
- DII Chevron Throw Blanket, $16.89 (orig. $22.99)
- Besti Rustic Serving Trays, $28.95
- Vgia 18-Inch Fall Wreath, $25.99
- Apsoonsell Rustic Metal Pitcher Jug Vase, $13.15 (orig. $14.96)
In order to get that cozy fall ambiance at home, Lisa M. Cini, a senior living designer and president and CEO of Mosaic Design Studio, says that just adding some little things like vintage glassware, fuzzy pillows, and candles can get you started.
"If we learned anything during fall last year, it's to make your interior as cozy as possible," Cini says. "Now is the time to stock up on chunky throws, candles, and serving trays." Who can argue with that? What makes those items quintessentially fall are their soft textures, warm hues, and yes, sometimes their scent — all of which will make you want to cuddle up and stay inside.
We've found the most adorable picks for the season, including velvet pumpkins to adorn your mantel and fall wreaths and garlands to brighten up your walkways, and they're all under $30 on Amazon. Browse through our list of fall decor pieces below to get some inspiration this season.
Kibaga Farmhouse Wall Decor Sign
Welcome fall and all of your guests with this adorable farmhouse wall sign. It can be placed right on the wall, or you can prop it up on the hallway console table with a few leaves from outside. What's neat about this pick is that it comes with nine other designs to celebrate holidays year-round from Christmas to Easter, making it super versatile. Trust us, this is one piece that will be on constant display in your home.
Ogrmar Handmade Velvet Pumpkin Decorations
These sweet little pumpkins are very different from the ones you're used to on the porch—no carving here! The handmade velvet pumpkins totally give off a warm, cozy vibe thanks to their cotton fill and soft, textured exterior. They even have a gold stem, which gives them a hint of glamour. The set of six comes in all kinds of fall colors, including orange, wine, and olive.
MyGift Vintage Design Embossed Glass Bottle Set
You don't need a china cabinet to display vintage glassware anymore. In fact, Cini loves to arrange colorful vintage bottles to create a statement piece and add a pop of color. Her reasoning? "Nothing says fall like antiquing and attending a flea market." And we're on board. This set of two comes in a gorgeous green hue with an embossed bottom and a narrow neck that's topped with a cork. Add seasonal flowers or display as is—the choice is entirely up to you.
Madizz Plush Wool Velvet Throw Pillow Covers
If soft and fluffy bedding lures you in, you're going to want to check out these plush pillow covers. Throw pillows like these are what Cini calls a "fantastic design statement." The textured wool and faux fur pillow cases are super soft and easily go over your current throws to give them a seasonal touch. It's good to note that fall decor can also be subtle, which is why these neutral-hued cases made the list. Choose from cream, taupe, brown, or khaki (seen here) to add that fall feeling to your couch in a pinch.
DearHouse Maple Leaf Garland
A full, leafy garland like this one from DearHouse can bring fall right to your mantle. At nearly 12 feet-long, the garland can easily accommodate large and small fireplaces and hang over the sides to make a statement. The garland's colorful array of red, orange, and yellow leaves will have all eyes on your fireplace. This one in particular incorporates classic maple leaves that look almost natural, too.
Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle
The right home decor has the magic to transform a room and give it a fall ambiance. And it goes far beyond just what you see, which is where a nicely scented candle comes in. This candle is crafted by a small business called Sweet Water Decor in Pennsylvania and is a popular pick on Amazon's Handmade marketplace. It comes in all kinds of scents including mulled cider, cinnamon rolls, and pumpkin spice. If you love a good subtle scent, Hello Fall lightly fills the room with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and apple cider.
DII Chevron Throw Blanket
When the temperature drops, a soft throw blanket is the perfect remedy—even better if it looks as stylish as it is cozy! The DII Chevron Throw has a rustic farmhouse look thanks to its fun pattern, autumnal color, and tasseled fringe, making it fit right in with your fall decor. You'll also love that it's made entirely of soft, breathable cotton, so it'll feel nice against the skin and won't make you too warm.
Besti Rustic Serving Trays
Serving trays make a great decorative piece because they're both functional and cute. Anyone who loves a rustic, simple design will be fawning over this serving tray set. Although yellows, reds, and dark blues are synonymous with fall, the natural brown wood tones in the trays also fall within the season's color palette. They're subtle, and that's why they're a good foundation to display items like candles, flowers, and books. You can even rest one on top of an ottoman for a whole new look.
Vgia 18-Inch Fall Wreath
Whether you need something to jazz up your porch or want to incorporate some color indoors, a fall wreath can help. This wreath is one of the cutest on Amazon for the price. The 18-inch wreath is designed with yellow, green, and red silk and wooden leaves that add dimension and style that's truly unique. It also incorporates little sprays of berries for a fuller, more textured feel. Your front door has never looked better.
Apsoonsell Rustic Metal Pitcher Jug Vase
The farmhouse aesthetic can definitely overlap into fall design territory. The rustic look typically includes natural materials and a simplistic style that looks good seasonally and year-round. And what better way to incorporate some farmhouse chic into your home than with a vintage-looking pitcher turned flower vase? Cini says that unique flower vases are a must this season and can be used in virtually any room, including the entryway or bathroom. This metal one has a white distressed coating with a wide mouth to accommodate large seasonal plants like sunflowers or a bundle of wheat.