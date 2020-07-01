20 Coastal Design Trends That Will Never Go Out of Style

Grandmother passed down her vintage dhurries; your aunt bestowed treasured Slim Aarons estate prints. Today's beach houses have their own emerging class of investment pieces that is emblematic of 21st-century coastal style.

Instant Classics We Love (clockwise from top left):

Isca Greenfield-Sanders Paintings: The 39-year-old artist's re-creations of vintage American beach photos are masterful looks back at life by the sea. Two Bathers (Pink), 2017 mixed media oil on canvas (63" by 63"), pricing available upon request

Christopher Spitzmiller Lighting: These shapely, hand-turned lamps with water-gilded bases have become artisan staples in stylish homes. Christopher Spitzmiller Single Harry Lamp in Robin's Egg, $3,955

Custom Four-Poster Beds: Modern versions of these scene-stealers skim the ceiling (this one is nearly nine feet tall) and have slimmer posters. Hollywood at Home Whitley Bed in Whitley Blue, $9,875 (queen)

Frances Palmer Vases: The potter's work plays on the time-honored beauty of blue-and-white ceramics, but with a painterly spin. Frances Palmer Blue and White Oxide Porcelain Bud Vase, $450