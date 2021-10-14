Benjamin Moore Just Named October Mist Color of the Year 2022

This earth tone is described as, “a gently shaded sage that quietly anchors as it creates a canvas for self-expression through color.”

If Benjamin Moore has its way, come 2022, October will last all year. The paint company has named October Mist 1495 as its official color of the year for 2022. The subtle green hue is described as "a gently shaded sage that quietly anchors as it creates a canvas for self-expression through color."

BM_FK_CT22_Book03_Studio_OctoberMist Credit: Benjamin Moore

Like 2021's Color of the Year, Aegean Teal, this year's hue brings a touch of nature indoors and pairs well with colors across the spectrum or with neutrals. To help take out some of the hassle of mixing and matching paint, in addition to the Color of the Year, Benjamin Moore also announced an entire palette of complementary colors. There are 14 versatile hues that all play nicely with each other. The Color Trends 2022 palette, features evocatively named paints like taupe-ish Venetian Portico, the pale blue Quiet Moments, warm red Wild Flower, creamy Collector's Item, green-tinted Morning Dew, and Mysterious AF 565, a dark, brooding grey that lives up to its name.

Color Trends 2022 Palette Credit: Benjamin Moore

"As the spaces in our homes continue to evolve, we uncover more opportunities to express our individuality and leverage the power of color to design environments that serve different functions and styles," Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Color Marketing & Development, said in a press release announcing the new hue.

