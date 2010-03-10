10 Beach-Style Decorating Ideas to Make Your Home Feel Like a Coastal Retreat

Can't find time to make it to the beach? From color to accessories, add some of these coastal twists to your home for a seaside feel. A traditional white and blue color palette is an easy way to make any room in your home feel like it's on the coast, especially with plenty of natural light peeking in. If you prefer to decorate your home with dark wood tones, balance those pieces with airy colors and decor elements that allude to a seaside origin. For all practical intents and purposes, a screened-in porch or spacious deck serve as ideal spaces for beach-style decor. Whether you simply style a few adirondack chairs on your deck or go all out with an outdoor seating area fit for a crab boil, there are so many ways to decorate any outdoor living space with beach-inspired elements. Pull inspiration from the natural, sturdy fibers often used to decorate beach-front homes by pairing wicker chairs with a fluffy cushioned sofa for a still formal, yet relaxed feeling. We've gathered some of our favorite coastal-clad homes that we've featured to offer just a bit of inspiration for your seaside vision.