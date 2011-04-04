You don't need a waterfront house to love a coastal kitchen. Adding nautical and beach-inspired decor might be the closest homeowners get to year-round oceanviews if they don't live along the coastline. Although you can't feel the sand between your toes, the sight of your coastal kitchen will bring you just as much joy.

Any change from installing pastel appliances to incorporating splashy light fixtures can convert your current kitchen into something you'd find featured in your favorite beach home. These expertly designed kitchens will make you consider investing in a renovation or sprucing up your current space by adding some seashell decor.