Beach-Inspired Kitchens
You don't need a waterfront house to love a coastal kitchen. Adding nautical and beach-inspired decor might be the closest homeowners get to year-round oceanviews if they don't live along the coastline. Although you can't feel the sand between your toes, the sight of your coastal kitchen will bring you just as much joy.
Any change from installing pastel appliances to incorporating splashy light fixtures can convert your current kitchen into something you'd find featured in your favorite beach home. These expertly designed kitchens will make you consider investing in a renovation or sprucing up your current space by adding some seashell decor.
Welcoming Coastal Kitchen
The designer wanted guests to feel like they could walk in and hang out in this space. All living areas connect, so to avoid cluttering the open floor plan with too many cabinets, almost everything—from flatware to everyday dishes—is well organized and stowed away in drawers. This setup also makes it easy for guests of all ages to access kitchen essentials. Coastal elements, including the glass pendant lights over the bar, add to the kitchen's seaside story by mimicking candles resting in hurricane holders or using woven plastic barstool seats, which hold up well against wet bathing suits.
Classic Twist
Take the traditional blue-and-white kitchen scheme to a whole new level. A coastal motif stenciled onto painted wood floors adds a playful touch, while wallpaper reminiscent of a checkered tablecloth draws the eye upward to showcase an enviable cookware collection. Add more height to your space by extending cabinetry to the ceiling. Keep a step stool handy for top shelves.
Blue Beach Kitchen
A pale shade of blue covers the walls and ceiling, while deeper shade coats the cabinets. The blue paint drenches every inch of this kitchen, including a third shade of blue covering the floors. The sea glass-colored backsplash breaks up the monochromatic color scheme, but with colors matching perfectly to the reflection found in the ocean's water.
Color Pop
Sprinkle vibrant pieces throughout a classic white kitchen for a look that's fun and perfect for the beach. Not sure where to start? Bold ranges, like this electric-hued appliance, are available in a rainbow of happy shades. Take the bold hues down a notch by pairing them with natural textures. The wood floor and island in this kitchen warm up the ultra-white space.
Industrial Chic Kitchen
Don't be afraid to embrace your dark side. Predominately outfitted with light and dark elements, this Long Island kitchen gets an infusion of natural character from the copper light fixtures and wooden bar stools. Dark countertops and grout between subway tiles create an exciting balance against light cabinetry.
Kitchen with a View
It's all about the ocean in this Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, kitchen, and the mostly-white surfaces ensure that water and sky take center stage. Even the light fixtures—large, see-through glass pendants—were chosen with the vista in mind. Two sinks, one overlooking the water and one facing the bar stools, make cleanup a breeze, and the view is always happy.
Sweet Indulgence
Give your kitchen a look as delicious as your favorite dessert with a cheerful pastel palette. Pastel hues make a statement without overwhelming the space. Colorful appliances can transform your kitchen into a bold focal point while custom-painted cabinet faces stand against a glossy white floor. The two-tone cabinetry introduces another style twist. Highlight the lower cabinet doors and drawers with light blue paint and let everything else be white.
Dazzling Florida Kitchen
With Shaker-style cabinetry on olive knuckle hinges, open shelving displaying pretty blue-and-white dishware, dazzling glazed terra-cotta backsplash, custom hardware made from a mold of an antique pull, and fanciful range hood, the kitchen is this St. Augustine, Florida, home's crowning jewel. Make the most of Mother Nature. "This room gets great light, and we wanted to take full advantage of it by using reflective surfaces like mirrored finishes and tiles with an iridescent quality to them," says interior designer Andrew Howard.
An Airy Space
This airy kitchen embraces the classic combination of wood and white for a space that feels contemporary yet cozy. The white wood island and range hood vent blend seamlessly with the area, making it appear larger. Fun and funky acrylic stools help offset rigid angles and keep the room feeling fresh.
White and Blue California Kitchen
In our Coronado Showhouse kitchen, designer Betsy Burnham bypassed glossy surfaces for matte gray cabinetry and a glazed brick backsplash. The chrome fixtures and an electrified anchor add the right sparkle to the sunny cook space. For a seamless look, consider integrating your appliances with the cabinets.
Coastal-Toned Kitchen
This neutral-toned kitchen has a balanced exchange of sandy colors. The cabinetry, marble countertops, and backsplash create an off-white backdrop for bowls, trays, and dishware. Nautical pendant lighting above the island helps carry the subtle coastal look into this space.
Lowcountry Cottage Kitchen
Water-hued plates, mugs, and vases match beautifully with mint green pendant lights in this small Tybee Island, Georgia, kitchen. If you love cottage style, an easy way to achieve it is with white paint. Here, crisp white walls, cabinets, and shelves make for a clean backdrop for colorful accents, from artwork to rugs.
Subtle Nautical Kitchen
To prevent this kitchen from being too thematic, the family decided to use a mix of materials. The French doors open to a dining space covered in sunlight. Lantern pendant lighting helps add a nautical ship vibe to the area.
Playful Breakfast Nook
A nook, filled with a wall of windows, functions as a dining room with a casual table, two slipcovered end chairs, and a pillow-topped banquette. The built-in bench makes this small space seem much larger. Two vintage light fixtures with nautical rope instead of standard chains take center stage to illuminate this beach house space.
Sunny Kitchen
A sunny yellow kitchen is an excellent choice for a beach house. Vibrant colors invigorate the space appearing on the wallpaper, dining table, and cabinets. The farmhouse sink positioned in front of the window provides plenty of sunlight.
Mix Master
Though bathed in neutrals, this soothing space keeps things interesting with various textures. The different materials add dimension, from the stainless steel above the range to the cypress panels behind the open shelves. The gilded pendant lights contrast nicely with the silver hardware in the room. "We love the look of mixing and layering metals, like the gold against the polished-chrome faucets," says designer Anne Maxwell Foster.
Back to Nature
The high ceilings, large windows, and wood-clad walls of this rustic kitchen make the space feel one with nature. When in doubt, take inspiration from the great outdoors. The avocado green painted island and cabinetry evoke scenery of the lush Hawaii landscape.
Sophisticated Neutrals
Brass accents, like the blown-glass pendants, stovetop hood trim, and faucet, instantly dress up a room and "help age the house a bit," says designer Charlotte Lucas. Select a neutral color for the cabinetry—like the sage green used here–to soften the kitchen and create a pleasant contrast with the metal adornments. Choose plants with dual purposes: This single palm leaf adds life to the space and creates a sculptural element.
Organic Appeal
Made from indigenous white oak, this ceiling and island on Fire Island embody a relaxing getaway. "We wanted a simple but comfortable house," says owner and designer Kiki Shilling. The slider doors pictured here collapse into the wall to create an instant alfresco dining space. Upgrade from subway tile and get creative with the backsplash. Here, Shilling used naturally variegated Indian slate.
Captain's Quarters
This kitchen proudly shows its history as part of an old Florida ship captain's house. Designer Julia Starr Sanford found sandy pink brick hiding behind drywall and let it guide the rest of the room's design. A cypress island and limestone fireplace add to the kitchen's aged patina. Make use of your beach-found treasures. Here, Sanford used shells she'd collected for the tabby fireplace surrounds.
Room to Grow
This South Bay, California, kitchen has an 8-foot-long island to handle even the largest parties. It's a space designed for entertaining. The wide plank wood floors offer a coastal connection, and statement pendants easily jazz up the room without taking up valuable counter space.
Lowcountry Luxe
This coastal South Carolina kitchen embodies the perfect Lowcountry blend of rustic and charming with its reclaimed wood ceilings and Carrara marble countertops. The simple pendant lights lend a modern touch and openness to the space. Resist the urge to get too matchy-matchy with woods in a room. Subtle differences in shade, grain, and texture will feel more natural.
Island Fare
The views from this island home on Figure Eight Island off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina, reign supreme and have the windows to prove it. The large casement windows open wide to let in plenty of sunshine and salty air. Put your kitchen island to work and install cabinets underneath. They'll provide extra hardworking storage, saving the wall space above your countertops for views and display-worthy open shelves.
Party-Friendly Kitchen
This Montecito, California, kitchen "has a great sense of symmetry and order, which lends itself well to frequent entertaining," says interior designer Melissa Warner Rothblum. The adjoining outdoor dining and living area, accessible through a pair of French doors, allows for easy flow between indoors and out. Add the illusion of more space and light by incorporating cabinets with glass fronts.
Upscale Island Kitchen
This Kona, Hawaii kitchen features honey-hued cabinets and woven barstools for a natural palette that allows the glimmering blue-gray tile backsplash to shine. If you love entertaining in the kitchen, make the most of an island by extending it on multiple sides to allow plenty of bar seating. The L-shaped counter provides for casual dining or easy conversation.
Beachy Blue Kitchen
In this Delaware kitchen, ocean inspiration is everywhere. The polished-nickel light fixtures reflect the sunlight and Blue Celeste marble countertops echo the ocean's current. The tile backsplash extends to the top of the wall. The blue-green iridescent colors draw the eyes upward.
Airy Hamptons Kitchen
The white paint covering the walls, cabinets, and floors brings this kitchen as much light as possible. When it comes to adding colorful accents to an otherwise neutral space, don't overlook appliances. A cornflower blue refrigerator adds a dose of retro color.
Beach Cottage Kitchen
Nautical elements, such as the handsome rope pulls and the sailcloth shades, give this small Cape Cod cottage kitchen plenty of charisma. Find ways to infuse your home with meaningful accents. The over-the-sink window showcases a stunning water view.
Clean California Kitchen
In her Southern California kitchen, designer Cari Berg swapped the old Formica counters for Carrara marble and installed Shaker-style cabinets. To make smaller galley kitchens feel bigger, white goes a long way. Bring in color with accessories, like a patterned rug or bright stools.
White Cottage Kitchen
The all-white kitchen contrasts with its accent pieces, displayed in pops of primary colors, in the kitchen of this cottage. The red stools and blue mixer add dimension to this overwise neutral space. Balancing the stark contrast is a neutral kitchen island crafted from light wood and white-grey marble.
Rustic-Meets-Modern Kitchen
Reclaimed oak cabinets and a farm sink give this Long Beach Island, New Jersey kitchen a laidback feel. Add contrast to a rustic space by incorporating unexpected materials, like these industrial-style pendant lights and the metallic-inspired backsplash. The mixed-neutral palette adds a lot of dimension with the various wood shades on the cabinets.
Natural Wonder
Choose neutrals for a palette that never goes out of style. Wood tones help balance the industrial appearance of stainless appliances and lend warmth to a room. Take inspiration from the sandy shores when selecting countertops. The earthy tones of concrete and limestone make them a perfect backdrop for bolder details.
Think Green
Design for the future without sacrificing style. Formaldehyde-free cabinetry and doors, low-VOC paints, Energy Star–rated appliances, and an island crafted from recycled wine vats ensure that this kitchen is as easy on the environment as it is on the eyes. Spice up the kitchen with a beach icon. This surfboard-style island is functional, funky, and definitively coastal.
Easy as ABC
Letters etched into frosted-glass cabinet doors make rummaging easy for those who don't know their way around the kitchen―look behind door C for the cookies. Or make up a new labeling system and have fun with numbers or beach shapes. Bring some flash to the kitchen with a stainless steel backsplash. Available in sheets or as tiles, it perfectly complements commercial-grade appliances.
Colorful Highlights
Maintain a cohesive look by repeating an accent color in varying shades throughout your kitchen. Sea-green details―whether on painted floors, small appliances, light fixtures, or dishware―infuse the room with an understated coastal flavor. Striped, polka-dot, or plaid, a painted floor pattern adds spunk to a plain-vanilla kitchen. If a checkerboard is your favorite design, try extra-large diamonds painted on the diagonal.
Warm Walls
Simple and classic, wood walls and crisp white cabinetry never go out of style. Are you working with new construction? Achieve this look by adding reclaimed wood elements to your kitchen. It adds an aged character quality and reduces environmental impact. For an informal touch, hang cafe skirts in place of lower cabinet doors. Cafe skirts soften a rustic look. Choose a classic coastal pattern or colors for seaside style.
Savvy Details
In tight spaces, make innovative use of wall space with slim plate racks instead of overhead cabinets. Opt for track lighting instead of bulky mounted fixtures, and leave small windows uncovered to let in light. Installing pendants over the sink is somewhere to add your style and make your kitchen fit your personality.
Live Large
Make the most of your kitchen's square footage. Replace upper cabinetry with open shelving to keep the look airy, and coat the walls in white. (It's the easiest way to make any room seem bigger.) Create a multifunctional workspace using a butcher block on your island as a prep area or a buffet table. Cover walls and lower cabinetry with louvered shutters. It adds architectural interest and a strong dose of breezy island style.
Retro Chic
Give your kitchen an extra helping of cottage charm. Beaded board, marble countertops, and vintage appliances set the tone for a fresh, inviting space. Opt for a monochromatic palette paired with glass-front cabinets to make even the smallest kitchen feel more spacious.
Take a Seat
Today's kitchen often serves as a home's primary gathering spot, so plan accordingly. Give family and guests (and pups!) a place to hang out with plenty of bar stools and a cozy built-in daybed. This wide window seat also adds smart storage to the space. Add eye-catching framed art, substantial furniture, and colorful accessories to keep a neutral kitchen from being drab.
Pattern Panache
Instead of choosing veined countertops or busy wallpaper, try a pattern in an unexpected place. Two oversize drum shades in a crewel-like print do wonders to spice up an otherwise neutral kitchen. Get the best of both worlds with frosted-glass cabinet faces. They have the less-bulky look of transparent glass with just enough opaqueness to hide anything you don't want on display.
Color Block Kitchen
White paint and glass doors on the upper cabinets brighten the kitchen in our 2011 Showhouse kitchen in Norfolk, Virginia. The polyurethane finish on the cabinets below stands up to wear and tear without chipping. Deep blue recycled ceramic-tile backsplash and durable enameled cast iron cookware echo the shades in the adjacent living and dining spaces. The nautical decor suggests a beachy touch, like a framed ship on the counter and an oar above the pass-through. Watered-down gray paint gives the wide-plank oak floors a worn, weathered finish that's as beautiful as durable.
Retro Turquoise Kitchen
Appliances in punchy turquoise set the scene for this Caribbean hue-inspired kitchen, where the homeowners selected square glass mosaic tiles in varying sizes and complementary blues. Select upper cabinets got a rustic touch with wire fronts, while open shelving below allows colorful collectibles to be displayed, bringing in more pops of turquoise to the space. Otherwise, the room is clean and bright, thanks to white cabinets and shiplap walls. The island—and pass-through topped with a bar-height countertop (on the left)—gives the kitchen an "everyone's welcome" vibe.
Colorful Lowcountry Kitchen
The open kitchen of this Lowcountry cottage was almost too classic, with its white cabinetry, vintage-inspired beaded board, industrial oven, hood, and backsplash, so the homeowners knew they could get away with a surprising touch. Marsh green paint applied to the original wood floors became a focal point and inspired the patterned roman shades and antique botanical print over the wooden bar cart. A tangerine door finishes the lovely look.
Rustic Cottage Kitchen
White walls, open shelves, a large island, and plenty of white and natural-toned accents make this kitchen an inviting and laidback space. The large island provides plenty of storage, while the light fixture above adds a contrasting color to the area. Small windows above the open shelving add extra light to this airy kitchen.
Bright Teal Backsplash Kitchen
How do you hold your own against an ocean view this stellar? This kitchen is perfect with warm, mod cabinets, teal glass subway tile, and all-white everything else. A trio of punched metal cabinet doors gives this kitchen an unexpected ornate touch, and the simple tile floor makes sure nothing competes with the view. The extra-long gas range proves this kitchen is as hardworking as it is stunning and ready to play host to plenty of hungry, beach-loving guests.
Teal-Painted Kitchen Cabinets
This kitchen has "island getaway" written all over it with its stunning views of white sands, palm trees, and blue skies. The open, teal cabinets make white dishes pop and easy for guests to find. Wooden countertops give the space a homey feel, and a collection of antique birdcages and nautical charts call out the room's high ceilings. The extra-long island means this light-filled space is a favorite hangout before and after a day of sandy fun.
Renovated Nantucket Kitchen
The kitchen in this renovated Nantucket cottage gets extra points for its fun, and family-friendly chalkboard, where kids can draw and parents can record needed grocery items. The island, constructed from salvaged wooden legs and a butcher block top, is perfect for a crowd. The kitchen exemplifies homeowner and designer Elizabeth Georgantas' rustic-meets-clean look, with strap-hinge cabinet hardware from Period furniture hardware and a Calcutta gold marble backsplash.
Carriage House Kitchen
This galley kitchen (in the carriage house of our 2011 Showhouse in Norfolk, Virginia) is the epitome of small but mighty. Its rich navy cabinets and bright subway tile backsplash are also stunning. Plain-Jane cabinetry gets a luxurious look with navy blue paint in this super-functional galley kitchen. The openness of the shelves offers easy access to everyday items such as dishes and stemware. The irregular texture of the glazed white bricks on the backsplash is a rustic twist on porcelain subway tile.
Outdoor Kitchen/Bar
While this beauty isn't a full-blown kitchen per se, it is quite an impressive set-up for withstanding the elements. With its shimmery tile backsplash, open shelving, mini-fridge, wine fridge, and slate floor tiles, it's a no-brainer to hang out for a breezy evening by the sea. Is it cocktail hour yet?
Ocean-Inspired Kitchen Cabinets
A hint of iridescent shimmer sets off the blue cabinetry, sandy trim, and ceiling. A light-blue shade on the cabinets and island complements the sea-inspired backsplash and softens stainless steel appliances, dark countertops, and floors. The large island is designed for casual dining but large enough for a family to gather around.