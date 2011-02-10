Kelly Herron confesses to ushering guests right through the front door and directly into her kitchen. “The first time we saw our kitchen, we were blown away by the space’s design and custom work!” Kelly exclaims.

This busy family of five needs a kitchen that can handle the hustle and bustle of weeknight meals and still look good for entertaining. Most importantly, the kitchen has to be a suitable cooking laboratory for Keith and the kids. It’s not unusual to find the family on a mission to conjure up new recipes for taste-testing.