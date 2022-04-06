Amazon Just Launched a New Outdoor Living Collection to Get Your Home Ready for Summer—Here's What to Buy
Summer is still officially more than two months away, but many parts of the South are likely feeling the heat already. That's why it's always a good idea to start earlier than later when it comes to getting your home ready for hotter days—after all, you wouldn't want to be in the throes of a sticky, stifling summer in need of patio furniture, only to find low inventory or have to assemble them in unbearable heat.
Sprucing up your home doesn't have to be a tiresome project, either: Amazon has a new Spring Into Summer section to help you jump-start your home decor transition from colder to warmer days with ease. In this department, you'll find thousands of essentials that you'll not only need but also come to love when May and June roll around. Although the section even includes summer fashion, we have our eyes squarely on the outdoor living portion of things—think patio umbrellas, folding lounge chairs, grilling tools, and more.
Amazon's Spring Into Summer Outdoor Living Decor
Summer is all about lounging outdoors under the cool shade, so you must have a comfortable area full of cushions, chairs, and sturdy tables. That's where picks from Amazon's Spring Into Summer section come into play—grab this best-selling round steel coffee table, these fun and colorful pillow covers, and a side table that has a built-in cooler to have your patio primed for relaxation. Don't forget this patio umbrella with over 7,500 five-star ratings either to make some shade, and Amazon's own zero-gravity reclining lounge chairs that are even foldable for easy storage.
Amazon's Spring Into Summer outdoor living section also has plenty for those who want to properly organize their backyard or patio before June rolls around, but one that caught our eye in particular is Rubbermaid's weather-resistant outdoor storage shed (now just $230 after a 20 percent discount). And after you have the hard organizing work done, you might want to stock up on items that are perfect for holding an outdoor barbecue—Cuisinart's grilling tool set, portable tabletop grill, and Weber's original kettle charcoal grill are all highlighted in this section.
Since some items are even on sale, now's a great time to grab all the outdoor decor essentials you'll need for the season. Shop Amazon's Spring Into Summer outdoor living section now, including our 10 top buys below.
Grand Patio Round Steel Coffee Table
No patio would be complete without a beautiful coffee table to hold tea, snacks, and all the other garden party essentials you need when you have people over. Amazon shoppers love Grand Patio's round steel coffee table for how stylish, sturdy, and easy-to-assemble it is; it's no wonder it's the top-seller in its category.
All Smiles Outdoor Patio Throw Pillow Covers
If you have a patio in need of a pop of color, adding bright, printed pillow covers might be the easiest and simplest way to go. Not only do All Smiles' pillow covers come in a fun orange that would easily contrast with and stand out in a green backyard, they're also designed with a variety of patterns (think zig-zags and polka dots) to shake things up.
Amazon Basics Outdoor Padded Adjustable Zero Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chair with Pillow Set of 2
As zero-gravity chairs, these AmazonBasics loungers evenly distribute weight to be sturdy enough for comfortably dozing off in them. They have removable pillows and armrests, breathable mesh backs, and cup holders, and can easily be folded for storage in case you need to make room on your patio.
Abba Patio 9-Foot Patio Umbrella Outdoor
No one likes being roasted under the summer sun for hours on end without any relief, so an outdoor patio umbrella is crucial. Abba Patio's 9-foot option has an easy-to-use crank system that opens and shuts the umbrella, and its umbrella ribs help prevent the canopy from falling apart in the event of strong wind or heavy rain. All you need is to pick up an additional umbrella base if you don't already have one.
Keter Outdoor Patio Side Table With 7.5-Gallon Cooler
Not only does it eliminate the need for a separate ice bucket, but Keter's outdoor patio side table also has a pop-up top that turns it into a wicker-style coffee table. It'll keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, so if you don't have room for a large patio table, try this space-saving side table with a built-in cooler instead.
Rubbermaid Horizontal Weather-Resistant Outdoor Storage Shed
Many of our backyards might be crowded with toys, sports equipment, or gardening tools, so it's all the more important to keep them organized in case guests pop over. Rubbermaid's storage shed is perfect for holding everything from potting soil to baseball mitts to inflatable pool toys, and its front- and top-opening design makes grabbing items quick and easy.
Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set with Grill Glove
Safety always comes first when you're grilling, so you won't want to risk burning your hands or having to pick up seared pieces of meat with flimsy tools. That's where Cuisinart's grilling tool set comes in: It includes a heat-proof mitt, a metal tong, a spatula, and a grill fork to make serving up your ready-to-eat dishes easier.
Char-Broil Nylon Bristle Grill Brush with Cool Clean Technology
Keeping your grill clean for future use is one way of ensuring your grill's longevity. Amazon reviewers who have been grilling for ages say they can't recommend Char-Broil's nylon bristle brush enough for clearing out loose bits of charred meat or drippings from grates. More than 5,500 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, with some saying they much prefer this over steel-bristle brushes.
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill
Until you're ready to invest in or set up a large grilling station, Cuisinart's Petit Gourmet tabletop grill is the simplest way to enjoy some charred salmon, grilled steak, or roasted vegetables outdoors. You can fold up its legs to easily carry it, and its substantial grilling area allows for roughly eight burger patties at once. Reviewers say it's "great for small patios," so best to get it on sale while it's $55 off.
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
Grilling with charcoal offers your meats and vegetables a smokey, aromatic flavor, and Amazon shoppers have crowned Weber's 22-inch charcoal grill as their favorite option in its category. It comes with a built-in thermometer to ensure the perfect temperature, wheels to easily move it around your backyard, and hinged grates that open to allow you to add more charcoal. It's even on sale; grab it now for less than $200.