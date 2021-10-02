These Handmade Velvet Pumpkins Are The Perfect Way to Upgrade Your Fall Decor
As the temperature cools down and the crisp breeze moves the scent of your favorite fall meals through the air, there is so much joy to be found in decorating your home for the cozy season. Whether you go all out with gourds and pumpkins the moment the clock strikes midnight on October 1 or you simply replace your margarita-scented candle with an autumn leaves one, there's always an opportunity to invest in decor that not only looks good, but also lasts for years. That's why hundreds of Amazon shoppers are flocking to these Customizable Velvet Handmade Pumpkins.
Created by Amazon Handmade storefront Your Hearts Content, this set of four small velvet pumpkins makes decorating for autumn easy and enjoyable. Made with soft velvet material and a hand-painted resin stem, each pumpkin is about 5 inches wide and 3 inches tall (plus a 3.5-inch stem), so they're the ideal size to use as a festive centerpiece or to decorate your mantel. The bundle starts at just $40 for a set of four, but you have the option to customize your order by choosing from 20 different colors and selecting as many as 23 pumpkins.
While the creator sells a variety of handmade velvet pumpkins, many shoppers are opting for this custom bundle because of the ability to mix and match the colors in each set. Reviewers say the shades are not only "vibrant" and "gorgeous" in person, but also "very accurate" compared to the photos on the product page. Others rave about the "amazing quality" of the pumpkins, saying they're "crafted extremely well."
BUY IT: Starting at $39.99; amazon.com
The best part of shopping from Amazon Handmade is that there is no extra waste from using real pumpkins, making these easy to reuse year after year. Shoppers are especially thrilled about such an inexpensive price tag for a handmade item, with prices starting at just $40 for the set of four. One person is even coming back for seconds because they loved their first batch so much: "These velvet pumpkins are beautiful. They are well made, and the colors are perfect. I ordered my set in purple, plum, lavender, and gray. The perfect size to use in any fall decor. I placed my set in a brown wicker basket and added a set of autumn twinkle lights. I will purchase more next year."
Another wrote, "I wanted pumpkins without it feeling like Halloween. These are nicely made and the stems are sturdy and not flimsy at all. The seller does a wonderful, quality job on these pumpkins and I would recommend to anyone who wants to spark up their fall/winter decor with something unique."
If you're looking for something a little bigger, customers also recommend the bundle of three Large Velvet Pumpkins from Your Hearts Content. Crafted with the same quality and care as the seller's smaller set, the decorative pumpkins come in rust, gold, and olive hues. (Keep in mind that this one doesn't give you the option to select colors.)
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
However you decide to spruce up your fall decor, consider these $40 customizable velvet pumpkins that are already an Amazon shopper favorite.