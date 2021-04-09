Amazon Farmhouse Kitchen Décor That'll Make Your Shabby-Chic Dreams Come True

Farmhouse style is known for its classic, rustic feel thanks to Fixer Upper host, Joanna Gaines. Any room can embody the farmhouse look, but it's most often found in farmhouse kitchens with their open shelving, painted cabinets, shiplapped backsplashes, exposed wooden beams, and apron-front sinks. It's a place where friends and family can gather around the table and bond over Mama's home-cooked meals.
Farmhouse style is simple and can be customized to suit your personal preferences. When designing any room, the goal is to create a space that's perfect for you and your family's needs. Mix and match farmhouse elements in your kitchen until it feels like home, keeping in mind that most farmhouse kitchens feature homemade elements, antique materials, and authentic details. From distressed vases to mason jar soap dispensers, this list highlights 15 home decor accessories perfect for your farmhouse kitchen.
Available in five different colors, this set of three petite, distressed white ceramic vases are designed to display seasonal dry or faux florals and greenery. They're an elegant, yet simple, accent for your kitchen.
Airtight and food-safe with bamboo lids, this set of three ceramic kitchen canisters come in five muted tones accented with an embossed curved line pattern. Store sugar, flour, coffee, tea, cookies, and other dry foods.
Described as practical and attractive, this set of 12 striped towels, made of 100% cotton, can be rolled up and stored in a basket. One Amazon reviewer even managed to turn these high-quality towels into simple Christmas stockings with fabric glue. Genius!
A genuine 16-ounce Ball mason jar dispenses soap or lotion with a durable metal pump coated in 304 stainless steel to prevent rust and corrosion. With a leak-proof silicone gasket and 6,111 5-star ratings, you can't go wrong.
Improve storage and organization in your kitchen with this set of three sturdy steel wire wall-mounted baskets in brown or industrial gray. Insert the expansion tubes into pre-drilled holes on the wall and tighten screws until the baskets are secure for easy installation.
Made from food-grade high borosilicate glass, this set of five airtight canisters with bamboo lids keep food fresh and protects against moisture and bugs. With 838 5-star ratings, they're dishwasher and microwave safe.
Measuring 12-by-12 inches, this 10-sheet set of peel-and-stick tile for your kitchen backsplash comes in a white shiny finish. Simply wipe down the tile to remove stains, splotches, and splatters.
Crafted from food-grade glass and steel, this rustic set of salt and pepper shakers has stainless steel lids that twist on and off easily. It's complete with padded feet to protect your table from scratches and wide openings for easy refills.
Hang your kitchen towels to dry on this 4.6-star whitewashed wooden three-rung ladder, measuring 10.31-by-2.28-by-21.97 inches. The hanging rope makes it easy to mount to the wall.
Store fruit on your countertop in this 4.8-star lightweight iron wire bowl. The basket's open-weave design allows fruit to ripen at the ideal time and temperature.
Store five wine bottles and four wine glasses in this 4.8-star rustic barn door wine rack. It's sturdy and comes ready to mount on the wall with two keyhole hooks.
Pick from three colors in this distressed two-tiered tray, with a 10-inch small tray and 15inch large tray. "I now realize why it’s expensive," shared one of 3,116 5-star reviewers. "This thing is a Cadillac. It's so nice, sturdy, and looks expensive."
For only $31.99, this 24-piece set of cooking utensils comes with a flex spatula, soup ladle, serving spoons, pasta server, spatula turner, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, 10 hooks, utensil holder, and a silicone mat. This food grade silicone set is heat-resistant up to 446°F and easy to clean.
Set a classic table with this black and white buffalo check table runner, made of 100% cotton. It's available in a width of 14 inches and length of 19 or 72 inches.
Neutral colors and soft patterns adorn this rug that's the perfect finish to any Southern kitchen. Crafted from polypropylene fibers, it's stain and fade-resistant, is durable, and doesn't shed.