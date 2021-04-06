This Bath Spa Pillow Is Exactly What You Need for a Relaxing Escape

Grab a book, light some candles, start playing some classical music, fix yourself a snack — whatever it takes — it's time for a bubble bath.
And it won't just be any bubble bath, thanks to this AmazeFan Luxury Bath Pillow that's, well, amazing. Currently on sale for $22.09 on Amazon Prime, you'll appreciate the butterfly-shaped design and soft and breathable mesh fabric with "4D Air Mesh Technology" to ensure your ultimate comfort. After your first soak with this pillow, you'll also wonder how you ever enjoyed a leisurely soak without this fine companion to support your head, back, shoulders, and neck. With six large suction cups so the pillow stays in place, we also love that this bathtub pillow is machine washable and features a hook so it can air dry.
During this stressful chapter, we all could benefit from a zen-infused soak in the tub, and if you're not a bathtime convert yet, this pillow will quickly take you to the bubbly side. "This pillow is a GAME CHANGER!!! I had low expectations solely due to previous bath pillow experience (not this brand). This pillow is so comfortable, soft and has great suction," wrote one happy reviewer in a post titled "Comfort level 100." If those comments alone aren't enough to convince you, here's another rave review: "This pillow is so well made and makes my evening baths even more of a luxurious experience! You could definitely fall asleep while using this and relaxing. I love it! I recommend this to anyone looking for an amazing bath pillow. Also, it's very easy to clean and hang whenever [you're] finished."
If you prefer a more traditionally shaped bath pillow, AmazeFan also offers the AmazeFan Bath Pillow — which boasts 3,000+ five-star reviews — for $27.99 on Amazon Prime. Consider the words of one pillow enthusiast who wrote of this product, "I found it time to replace my old blow up bath pillow with something more durable, washable and comfortable...What a huge difference; I should have done this years ago, as I do love my bath time."
Ready to love your bath time to the max, too? Shop these AmazeFan bathtub pillows below.
Upgrade your bath experience to spa-worthy with this ergonomic bath pillow to support your head, neck and shoulders, as well as provide relief to your upper back.
Buy It: $22.09; Amazon.com
Enjoy a blissful soak session with this supportive bathtub spa pillow. Cushy
Buy It: $27.99; Amazon.com