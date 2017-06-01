Our New Favorite 800-Square-Foot Cottage That You Can Have Too

Inside, he knew the bedrooms and baths had to be a certain size, so he got creative with compromise in the living room, dining room, and kitchen. "You immediately start asking what can overlap," Ingram says. In this case, an open space allows the living, dining, and cooking areas to flow seamlessly into one another.

All interior walls are shiplap, painted the same white (Benjamin Moore's Swiss Coffee) to open up the space and play to the abundance of textures in the room. "When you have an area like this, the all-white palette helps the corners of the rooms disappear," Ingram says. The same antique brick from the exterior frames the fireplace, while reclaimed-pine floors add even more patina.

Ingram wanted to keep the woodwork humble in such a small space but gave the mantel slightly elevated detail. He used butted boards on the ceiling to add another layer of age to the main room. "I love the subtle texture and character that wood ceilings provide," he says. Plus, he notes the boards will expand and contract slightly over time, which will add to the effect. He wanted to keep the woodwork humble in such a small space but gave the mantel slightly elevated detail.