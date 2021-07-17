From Nurseries to Weddings, There Are So Many Creative Ways to Use This Handmade Wooden Monogram
When sourcing décor for your home, you may want to add a few pieces that have personal ties to you or a family member you adore—like something with your monogram. And if you've been in the market for a monogram-adorned sign to spruce up your wall art, consider your search complete: Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love this handmade custom design.
Designed by Amazon Handmade storefront 48 Hour Monogram, the Three Letter Wooden Monogram is ready to be displayed in any room in your home—whether it's your living room, bedroom, or nursery—and some shoppers say it's also great for dorm rooms. Made with half-inch thick birch plywood material, the signs are available in six sizes ranging from 12 to 36 inches tall (the 24-inch design is the most popular, according to the seller). Prices start at just $15, and customers are especially thrilled about such an inexpensive price tag for a handmade item.
Along with the letters of your choice, you can customize your design even more by opting to have it painted in one of 19 colors offered by the storefront, or you can go with an unfinished piece that will arrive sanded and ready for you to paint. Just as its name suggests, 48 Hour Monogram aims to ship the Three Letter Wooden Monogram from its Colorado-based studio within 48 hours. (However, note that choosing to have your piece painted will add time and an additional cost to your total.)
"I have purchased three monogram initials from this company, and I am very happy with all of them," said one repeat customer. "Two of them are inside each of my granddaughters' bedrooms hanging over their beds, and mine is hanging on my front porch."
"I ordered this for my dorm room," wrote another. "I ordered it unfinished (so I can paint myself). Absolutely beautiful design! This wooden design will last me years, and it honestly wasn't expensive!"
A third called the wooden monograms their "go-to engagement gift" for the last five years, and said the pieces are made with "perfect craftsmanship!"
Whether you're updating your family room, designing a nursery, sourcing a unique piece to serve as a wedding guest book (guests can sign the wood letters), or decorating a college dorm, consider this $15 handmade hanging monogram that's already a favorite among shoppers.