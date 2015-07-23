This Myers Park Home Masters Indoor and Outdoor Living

Ken Pursley is serious when he refers to the homes he creates as mutts. "They are not purebreds, but rather, I tend to draw on a lot of houses and precedents. What really matters is the emotion a house generates," says the Charlotte, North Carolina-based architect. For one hometown client, he looked to the early 20th-century work of Edwin Lutyens, a British architect known for adapting traditional styles of rural England to fit the times.

The decorative facade looks as though a carpenter has chiseled it from wood.