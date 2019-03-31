This South Carolina Cottage is Bursting With Charm, Color, and Personality

When Whitney McGregor and her husband, Tommy, went house hunting in the historic North Main area of Greenville, South Carolina, they discovered they didn't have a lot of decisions to make: They needed to move quickly, and there were only three properties available. "So we just picked our favorite," says McGregor. They loved the cottage's coziness and traditional style; and the large yard, side screened porch, and recently added back deck made the home feel larger than its actual 1,400 square feet. The previous owners had decorated it in a staid style, but McGregor, an artist turned self-taught designer, saw an opportunity to create a polished and vibrant home without getting into major renovations.

The 1940s-era house became a laboratory for McGregor's design experiments, which routinely called on her background in painting and sculpture. She auditioned four different paint colors in the dining room and shuffled countless pieces of furniture in and out of various rooms in search of the just-right arrangement. "I do my own spaces pretty differently than I do other people's," says McGregor, whose style runs from French antique to mid-century modern. "I didn't really have a plan up front. My idea was to just take the next right step." The living room didn't come into focus until she took a beloved scrap of wallpaper she had carried around for months and tucked it behind a red-and-green painting. That aha moment laid the foundation for the room, and the rest of the house followed, evolving into a true passion project filled with her favorite patterns, hues, compositions, and objects. "I instruct clients the same way: If you love it, do it," she says. By bending rules and taking risks, McGregor created a singular space for her family to call home. Take a cue or two from her freewheeling decorating approach.