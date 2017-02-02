Cute Comforters to Make Your Dorm Room Feel Like Home
Every Southern girl knows that once she has selected her college, the next stop is the dorm room. Finding the perfect dorm room décor, which begins with bedding, is extremely important to making a space feel like home. Since the bed will be the focal point of the room, it will determine the look and feel of your space. We've rounded up our favorite comforters to transform any bare dorm room into a cozy home away from home.
All White
BUY IT: Belle Comforter Set, $129.99; target.com
If you don't want to limit your color scheme with colorful bedding, white is the perfect canvas for patterned pillows and fun accessories.
Bright and Beachy
BUY IT: Lilly Pulitzer Orchid Reversible Quilt + Sham, $199; potterybarn.com
This beautiful quilt and sham set from Lilly Pulitzer will help you transform your dorm room into your own piece of paradise.
Nautical Stripes
BUY IT: Waffle Stripe Duvet Cover Set, $39.99; target.com
This classic blue and white bedding will never go out of style.
Blue Beauty
BUY IT: Marley Ruffle Comforter Set, $59.99; target.com
The calming blue color and cascading ruffles are the perfect duo. The set also comes with coordinating shams and decorative pillows.
Classic Polka Dots
BUY IT: Tufted Dot Duvet Cover, $99; potterybarn.com
You can't go wrong with this classic pattern—or a black and white color scheme.
Comforting Gray
BUY IT: AmazonBasics Pinch Pleat Down-Alternative Comforter Bedding Set, $42.99; amazon.com
This comforter set will add personality to a room, while still keeping a neutral color scheme.
Pretty Pastel
BUY IT: The Emily & Meritt Gold Dot Quilt, $199; potterybarn.com
Pastel pink and gold polka dots, what more could a girl need?
Bold Pattern
BUY IT: $30; walmart.com
This black and white comforter set is complete with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillow cases, shams, and a decorative pillow.
Fresh Floral
BUT IT: $129; pbteen.com
This bright floral will bring any boring dorm room to life.
Personal Touch
BUY IT: $99; potterybarn.com
Choose the thread color and monogram for a custom duvet made just for you.
Southern Seersucker
BUY IT: $17; walmart.com
Colorful tassels add a pop of fun to this classic white fabric.
Punch of Purple
BUY IT: $89.99; kohls.com
This textured comforter will add a beautiful pop of color to the room. Also available in eight other colors.