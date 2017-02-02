Cute Comforters to Make Your Dorm Room Feel Like Home

By Jenna Sims
Pottery Barn

Every Southern girl knows that once she has selected her college, the next stop is the dorm room. Finding the perfect dorm room décor, which begins with bedding, is extremely important to making a space feel like home. Since the bed will be the focal point of the room, it will determine the look and feel of your space. We've rounded up our favorite comforters to transform any bare dorm room into a cozy home away from home.

All White

Target

BUY IT: Belle Comforter Set, $129.99; target.com

If you don't want to limit your color scheme with colorful bedding, white is the perfect canvas for patterned pillows and fun accessories.

Bright and Beachy

Pottery Barn

BUY IT: Lilly Pulitzer Orchid Reversible Quilt + Sham, $199; potterybarn.com

This beautiful quilt and sham set from Lilly Pulitzer will help you transform your dorm room into your own piece of paradise.

Nautical Stripes

Target

BUY IT: Waffle Stripe Duvet Cover Set, $39.99; target.com

This classic blue and white bedding will never go out of style.

Blue Beauty

Target

BUY IT: Marley Ruffle Comforter Set, $59.99; target.com

The calming blue color and cascading ruffles are the perfect duo. The set also comes with coordinating shams and decorative pillows.

Classic Polka Dots

PB Teen

BUY IT: Tufted Dot Duvet Cover, $99; potterybarn.com

You can't go wrong with this classic patternor a black and white color scheme.

Comforting Gray

Amazon

BUY IT: AmazonBasics Pinch Pleat Down-Alternative Comforter Bedding Set, $42.99; amazon.com

This comforter set will add personality to a room, while still keeping a neutral color scheme.

Pretty Pastel

Pottery Barn

BUY IT: The Emily & Meritt Gold Dot Quilt, $199; potterybarn.com

Pastel pink and gold polka dots, what more could a girl need?

Bold Pattern

Walmart

BUY IT: $30; walmart.com

This black and white comforter set is complete with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillow cases, shams, and a decorative pillow.

Fresh Floral

Pottery Barn

BUT IT: $129; pbteen.com

This bright floral will bring any boring dorm room to life.

Personal Touch

Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $99; potterybarn.com

Choose the thread color and monogram for a custom duvet made just for you.

Southern Seersucker

Walmart

BUY IT: $17; walmart.com

Colorful tassels add a pop of fun to this classic white fabric.

Punch of Purple

Kohl's

BUY IT: $89.99; kohls.com

This textured comforter will add a beautiful pop of color to the room. Also available in eight other colors.

