Custom Builder Showcase Homes Span the South
Members of the Southern Living Custom Builder Program welcome you into their newest homes. This year, the homes span the South—from Texas to Florida to Virginia—and represent various architectural styles to convey a deep sense of place.
Stone Acorn Exterior
Each room in this Houston, Texas home by Stone Acorn Builders, L.P. offers Southern elegance without pretentions, from its sunny colors to its inviting outdoor living spaces.
Stone Acorn Builders, L.P. – Houston, TX
Stone Acorn Living Room/ Porch
The expansive, bi-fold door by Marvin conveys an illusion of more space leading into the family room, providing more visual appeal while relaxing on the porch. Light infuses the room because the door extends wall to wall and floor to ceiling.
Stone Acorn Kitchen
A well-appointed mix of a muted color scheme paired with black hardware, fixtures and wood beams infuse character and soul into the new kitchen.
Stone Acorn Office
This charming office nook is right off the kitchen, making it the perfect space for extra storage and organization.
Stone Acorn Dining Room
With light pouring in from the windows, the dining room is a bright and spacious setting for entertaining guests.
Stone Acorn Pantry
A custom, wooden door opens up to a pantry room complete with unique details and complimentary muted color scheme.
Stone Acorn Entranceway
Rich wood and architectural wall features make for a grand entranceway into this Texas home.
Stone Acorn Study
Accented by gorgeous glass detailing, the study's doors open up to a space full of old-school style. The bookshelf ladder also adds a special touch to the room's built-in construction.
Stone Acorn Primary Bedroom
Ceiling beams add character and depth to the bedroom, while the window seating creates a peaceful design aesthetic.
Stone Acorn Bathroom
With countertops to compliment the kitchen, the bathroom hosts a gray and white palette scheme that creates a calming effect.
Stone Acorn Bedroom
This bedroom's high, muted blue ceiling and exquisite structural details transform the space with luxe appeal.
Stone Acorn Outdoor Living Room
Modern appliances mixed with traditional wood and stone textures infuse the outdoor living room with a welcoming spirit.
Dillard-Jones, The Ridges Exterior
Atop Paris Mountain just outside of Greenville, custom home builder Tom Dillard realized the importance of capturing the stunning views of the South Carolina mountains when designing this Showcase Home.
Dillard-Jones Builders, LLC – Greenville, SC
Dillard-Jones, The Ridges Sitting Room
A wall of windows combined with a vaulted ceiling in the sitthing area adds both volume and natural light.
Dillard-Jones, The Ridges Bedroom
The light and airy bedroom hosts two side-by-side windows, offering a beautiful view above the trees.
Dillard-Jones, The Ridges Staircase
With its angular design, the staircase has a modern feel that provides a unique contrast to the Showcase Home's more traditional attributes.
Dillard-Jones, The Ridges Living Room
This home design centers around the spectacular South Carolina mountain views. Experience the landscape from the kitchen island all the way through the living room.
Dillard-Jones, The Ridges Family Room
The clad window from Marvin adds a cottage-quality to the overall look of the design. The windows capitalize on the views from the interior of the home.
Dillard-Jones, The Ridges Dining Room
Splashes of blue, a historic color long-favored in many regions of the South, can literally become the fabric of the space. Tom Dillard selected a deep shade of blue (Sherwin William Navel) to create eye-catching contrast in the cottage style dining space.
Morning Star Exterior
A series of arched openings and the tone on tone color palette by Sherwin Williams creates instant warmth in this Showcase Home built at Willow Creek Ranch by Yvonne and Ted Cummins of Morning Star Builders, Ltd.
Morning Star Builders, Ltd. –Houston (Northwest), TX
Morning Star Kitchen
In the open kitchen, creamy neutrals set the stage for showstopping hues fitting for a traditional, yet elegant look. The walls are painted Sandbar (SW7547) with accent trim color called Loggia (SW7506).
Morning Star Laundry Room
This spacious office nook and laundry room provides an inviting space for completely daily tasks.
Morning Star Bathroom
An antique, glass mirror and freestanding tub become the dramatic focal point of the space. With touches of chrome and Calcutta marble, the space takes on a feeling of a private retreat.
Morning Star Bedroom
Large wooden beams take the primary bedroom's design to a new level with a fresh interpretation of Southern style and charm.
Morning Star Outdoor Living Room
To compliment the landscape, Morning Star Builders created an outdoor living space that is easy to maintain and built to withstand the elements.
Wayne Harbin Exterior
This home by Wayne Harbin Builders, Inc. hosts architectural details and innovative design that is an ideal choice for the Williamsburg market. Its traditional one-level design is versatile at every stage in a family's life.
Wayne Harbin Builders, Inc. –Yorktown/Williamsburg, VA,
Wayne Harbin Kitchen
Both pretty and practical, the kitchen is the centerpiece of this Virginia Showcase Home.
Wayne Harbin Living Room
Throughout this house, you'll find color a soft palette of neutrals trickling through every room. Stunning French doors give the living room a wow factor as well as offer a beautiful view of the outdoors.
Wayne Harbin Outdoor Living Space
Serenity awaits at this Showcase Home's welcoming outdoor space fitting for all seasons.
Wayne Harbin Bedroom
This bedroom's lighting and in-room fireplace give just the right amount of pizzaz to dress up and illuminate the space.
TAB Premium Built Homes Exterior
This North Carolina cottage by TAB Premium Built Homes, Inc. pays tribute to the traditional with a masterful blending of classic elements and updated décor. The beautifully landscaped front lawn provides a gorgeous entrance to the home.
TAB Premium Built Homes, Inc. – New Bern, NC
TAB Premium Built Homes Backyard
This Southern Living House Plan, Elberton Way, is designed with outdoor entertaining in mind, for no Southern home should be without porches for living and entertaining.
TAB Premium Built Homes Living Room
The Showcase Home's living room plays off the bright light of the outdoors with its clean, white-paneled walls.
TAB Premium Built Homes Outdoor Living Room
The outdoor living space feels calm and simple with emphasis on Sunbrella fabrics to add a punch of color that will not fade in the summer sun.
Creative Home Concepts Exterior
Southern Living Custom Builder Program members, Bryan Smith and Shannon Horan, selected the popular Southern Living House Plan, Elberton Way, for its cottage character, charming entryway, and expansive front porch. This Richmond Showcase Home shines for its spacious design and architectural elements.
Creative Home Concepts, LLC – Richmond/Midlothian, VA
Creative Home Concepts Entryway
The entryway's light colors and open layout makes beautiful statement before walking into the rest of the home.
Creative Home Concepts Dining Room
Light pours into the dining room, making it an ideal space for hosting gatherings and celebrating with family and friends.
Creative Home Concepts Kitchen
A grid feature on the ceiling is a gorgeous detail to this open kitchen layout.
Creative Home Concepts Bedroom
With a stylish yet functional design, this bedroom creates a haven full of natural light from the windows.
Dillard-Jones, The Retreat Exterior
Overlooking tranquil Lake Keowee in Salem, South Carolina, this classic and timeless lake cottage by Dillard-Jones Builders, LLC offers a peaceful retreat.
Dillard-Jones Builders, LLC – Greenville, SC
Dillard-Jones, The Retreat Living Room
Wood beams accent the main living area, adding a touch of nature.
Dillard-Jones, The Retreat Kitchen
Soft gray and white colors in the kitchen enhance the cozy, yet fresh feel of the Showcase Home.
Dillard-Jones, The Retreat Bedroom
The cathedral ceiling in the first floor primary bedroom creates a sophisticated look with plenty of window light to soak in the lakeside surroundings.
Dillard-Jones, The Retreat Bathroom
With long countertops and plenty of cabinet space, this spacious spa bath offers a relaxing atmosphere that is difficult to leave.
Dillard-Jones, The Retreat Back Porch
Enjoy an exquisite view from the cottage's back porch fitting outdoor gatherings or intimate dinner parties.