Front Door Paint Ideas That Will Give Your Exterior An Instant Refresh

By Patricia Shannon
Updated July 21, 2021
You've spring-cleaned your house from top to bottom, updated your containers with spring perennials, and now you're looking to take your spring refresh to the next level. You're in luck. The easiest way to update your curb appeal for the season is to give your front door a fresh paint job. Punchy hues of turquoise, green, blue, and yellow will give your exterior a wow-worthy look in no time.
Schoolhouse Red Door

If your front yard is exploding with blue hydrangeas, consider a schoolhouse red door. It expertly catches the eye and plays off the natural colors of the season.

Blue Door

A stunning cobalt blue door provides a pop. The matching blue pots are a brilliant addition to the look.

Green Door

A bright green gives a cheery welcome. The shiny paint job reflects the lantern flame giving a stunning appearance at night.

Turquoise Door

This refreshing hue is perfectly complemented with brass hardware and container gardens bursting with yellow blooms.

Red Door

This red door paired with the white exterior creates a patriotic look that screams spring.

Navy Blue Door

There’s no missing this navy blue door. The brass hardware is an absolute no-brainer with this palette.

Teal Door

If you can’t tell whether this door is blue or green that’s because it’s a little bit of both. Equal parts of these hues create one happy-looking entry.

Tomato Red Door

An orangey-red door adds a little fun to a traditional exterior.

Light Blue Door

Three stunning sets of French doors are illuminated with a light-blue paint job that complements the home’s deeper blue shutters.

5 Colors To Freshen Your Front Door

Gone are the days of boring, neutral doors. Brighten up your home with a fresh coat of paint for your front door! These vibrant shades, like glossy red and china blue, will make your home a focal point of the neighborhood.

Yellow Door

As long as you are painting the door, why not pain the whole house? Yellow and green is just about as springtime as it gets.

Farmhouse Red Door

A red brick path and border of red flowers leads the way to this stunning entry. A door can easily be hidden with a yard this big, but bold red ensures it remains the focal point—even from the street.

Tropical Blue Door

Even when paired with vibrant flowers, this door still holds its own.

Light Green Door

This green door is so subtle, it can almost be mistaken for gray. The simple dose of color is perfect for a white exterior if you don’t want to go too crazy with color.

Vermillion Door

Paired with a stucco exterior painted sky blue, this is a bold choice that pays off. The hue also works well with a plain white exterior.

Denim Blue Door

A deeper blue still gives a pop of color but also adds warmth to the exterior.

Peach Front Door

A peach door complements nearby brick and provides contrast from the surrounding white pillars and siding.

