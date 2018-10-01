This 1920s Cottage Got A Makeover And Turned On The Charm

When it came to deciding which improvements to carry out, the duo strove to give it a classic look but also broke some traditional architecture rules—for example, they skipped the shutters. "We didn't want it to look too cutesy," explains Dorsett. The 32-foot-wide, two-story structure needed to hold its own against the neighborhood's stouter Craftsman designs and statelier Tudor styles. Here's how the couple turned their home into a standout.

Restore and Paint the Brick

The old mortar between the bricks was crumbling and had to be repointed before they painted. "Otherwise, it would have looked like a zebra with deep cracks between the bricks," says Dorsett. They coated the house in a clean, warm shade of white (Whitetail [SW 7103] by Sherwin-Williams).

Simplify Landscaping

"We selected minimal plantings that would complement the exterior," says Dorsett. As if playing connect the dots, they placed four large boxwoods across the front and joined them with a low hedge of smaller ones to soften the foundation. "Luckily, the house faces south, so it was easy to grow grass to cover the entire yard," he says.