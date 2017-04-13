22 Front Door Paint Ideas for an Instant Exterior Refresh

You've cleaned your house from top to bottom and updated your landscaping with flourishing plants and florals, but your home is still missing something. You're in luck if you want an easy way to update your home's curb appeal.

Adding a fresh coat of paint to your front door is a quick way to transform your home's appearance and create a welcoming entrance. Punchy hues of turquoise, green, blue, and yellow will give your exterior a wow-worthy look in no time. Your home will be known as the house with the (fill-in-color) door. For statement-making front door paint colors, try one of these suggestions that complements your home's exterior.