21 Best Bright and Colorful Shutters That Add Instant Curb Appeal
We can bet you've driven by an adorable house with a bright yellow door and thought, "I wish I could do that to my house." Good news: You can! Painting your exterior window shutters is an easy and low-cost way to add curb appeal to your house. Bright shutter colors like aqua, red, green, and even purple will completely transform your home. If you've been looking for ways to add curb appeal to your home without an expensive add-on or an entire exterior coat of paint, adding a colorful hue to your window shutters is the ideal way to get I wish I could do that to my house curb appeal. If you've always thought a light blue door and shutters might work, now's the time to grab some paint samples. These colorful shutters are the easiest (and cutest!) way to achieve enviable curb appeal. Read on for some vibrant shutter-design inspiration.
Add A Beachy Flair
Bright turquoise shutters will make an all-white beach house stand out without looking cheesy. Paint the door the same color of turquoise for added cohesiveness. Pair it with a few palm trees, and you've got yourself a seaside oasis!
Paint The Upstairs Only
If you only have shutters on the upstairs windows, you have an ideal opportunity to add a little color without going overboard. This technique will add a sprinkle of color to your house. Tip: add a little decor, like these plant pots, to the porch and lower portion of the house, to bring the color down and throughout.
Mix Color With Neutral Tones
For an understated, classic look, keep your door neutral and just paint the shutters. The shutters will act as a colorful border to the entryway. This will add the color you desire while insuring the house has a traditional feel.
Match the Flowers
Want the best curb appeal on the block? It may be as simple as matching your flowers to your shutter color. Just think of the pretty paint shades that would match your hydrangeas.
Take a Tip from New Orleans
Take a walk down a New Orleans street, and you'll be inspired by all of the fun, beautiful house and shutter color combinations you see. These houses may just persuade you to be bold with your color choices. Even if you don't feel like going with a color combination as loud as some of these houses, they may give you an idea of what colors you like.
Try Different Shades
If you've always wanted a house that's your favorite color, you can have it. Stay in the same color palette, but go darker on the shutters than the house. This can be done with just about any color in the book. Think of deep navy with a powder blue, or even forest and sage green—we are in color heaven.
Go For Green
Colorful shutters work on any architecture, even classic, old-school homes. Choose a deep forest green to instantly give an earthy feel to your home. Plus, any plants in your landscape will be brought out by the green shutters.
Add a Subtle Touch of Color
Even the lightest shade of pastel paint adds curb appeal. These beautiful powder blue shutters ensure this Atlanta home gets the double-takes it deserves. You can do the same with your favorite pastel shade: try pink, yellow, purple, or green. The pastel shades will make your home feel ultra inviting.
Paint the Garage Door Too
Painting the garage door the same hue as the shutters will tie the exterior of your home together. Adding a bit of style to something like a garage door that typically can go overlooked, can make your exterior shine. Continue this trend of matching colors to your doors around the house, and even your mailbox.
Add a Painted Window Box
If you have window boxes, paint them the same color as the shutters for a bolder look. If you don't have window boxes, add them for instant charm. Plant some bright-colored flowers in them for an instant boost of happiness to your exteriors.
Incorporate Rustic Charm
Looking for an inviting shade that isn't too striking? Bright red is an intimidating commitment, but toned-down, rustic red has mountain-cottage charm. This shade of red goes really well with browns and other neutral colors, while leaving space for more vibrant hues of color elsewhere, like the beautiful and bright flowers in this landscape.
Go Bold With Color
Want to ensure your house gets some passerby attention? Get a little creative with your color selection. The shutters, the house, the front door, and the trim can all be different colors and look fabulous together. We recommend getting the help of a designer or contractor for something this bold, though.
Integrate Cute Cutouts
You may have never thought about cutouts, but they add a personalized touch to shutters. Sailboats or starfish for a beach house or a simple diamond or flower pattern for a cottage would look adorable. Curb appeal is all in the details, and we think this is the perfect way to incorporate a little something special.
Add Some Country Charm
Whether on the front porch or back, floor-to-ceiling French door shutters add so much character. Painting them a pretty chartruese, or your favorite pop of color, will leave you smiling every time you walk through your doors. Furthermore, adding floor-to-ceiling shutters will elongate your space, and create an illusion of height.
Paint the Handrails
Can't get enough of the color on your shutters? Paint the handrails to match for another flash of that hue you love. We love how the deep turquoise was themed throughout here, even on the ends of the columns and entryway gable.
Make a Smaller Statement
Even the smallest shutters add curb appeal when they're painted a bright color. Match them to the doors, and voila! You've got yourself the cutest cottage on the block.
Coordinate with Porch Decor
Why stop at the shutters when you can incorporate your favorite color throughout your homes exterior? Large urns or porch furniture that coordinate with your painted shutters give your home an instant put-together look. Everything from the color of flowers you use to the rocking chairs can be purchased in this color, just make sure not to go too overboard. Remember, a little goes a long way.
Match the Roof and Shutters
Would you like to make even more of an impact? Look no further than matching your shutters to the roof. It's this kind of exterior that makes people stop and say, "I'd like to live there one day." For a special touch, add coordinating porch décor and landscaping.
Add Pastel to Dark Homes
Create contrast by adding pastel shutters, like these pale yellow ones, to your dark-colored house. They will soften the look of your house and lessen the intensity, while bringing a beautiful new shade to your exterior that will be sure to acrue compliments. Match the shutters to your flowers for a little extra touch of curb appeal magic.
Consider Black Shutters
While you may be skeptical and think black shutters might darken your home, they can actually make your exterior pop with the great contrast it adds to light-colored houses. We love how these black shutters look against this beautiful white farmhouse. The black adds a bit of elegance, and gives the home an all-around classic feel.
Create Contrast
Choose a color for your shutters that pops with your house color, but doesn't overwhelm the eye. Here, we've got a classic white house that was done justice with these classic turquoise shutters that line the windows and doors perfectly. We love the added light fixtures, that add perfectly to the contrast of the home.