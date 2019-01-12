How To Make Over Your Home’s Curb Appeal with an Inviting Entry

Making your home the envy of every other on the block doesn't have to be an intimidating task. Create an inviting entry that will make passersby do double takes. You can give an exterior a face-lift with a few easy projects that can be completed in a weekend. Dial up curb appeal with simple solutions like installing a cozy lantern on the front porch or planting window boxes with seasonal blooms. Try these five do-it-yourself ideas.

1. Lighting

Don't keep a charming home in the dark. Light fixtures illuminate the exterior at night and set a welcoming tone for the front entry. Hang a stylish lantern from the ceiling of the front porch, or flank the front door with a matching pair of fixtures.

2. Fencing

Build a border around your front lawn while adding major curb appeal. Call upon classic New Orleans' style with a wrought iron fence, or choose a traditional white picket fence reminiscent of Mayberry.

3. Painting

Painting a front door is an affordable, easy way to infuse the entry with personality. Go bold with a bright red, or pick a playful powder blue. Shutters are another easy, traditional addition that bring instant charm to an exterior, and painting them can kick curb appeal up another notch. Whether you choose a neutral hue or a vibrant shade, be sure that the colors of the shutters and front door blend well with each other, along with the rest of your home's facade and landscaping.

4. Planting

Who isn't attracted to eye-catching flower arrangements? Plant containers with seasonal blooms in a variety of colors, shapes, and textures, and display them on the front porch. Choose one large container, or group a trio of smaller pots together. Window boxes are another way to add fresh style to your home's exterior and experiment with new combinations of flowers for a striking look.

5. Living