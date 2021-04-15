Designer Cheryll Luckett Helped Transform This Exterior Without Major Construction
Key exterior updates turn this South Carolina Colonial from blah to beautiful
"Go with your gut," says designer Cheryl Luckett of Dwell by Cheryl Interiors on tackling a renovation project. Homeowners Bonnie and Eric Moody had daydreamed about repainting their Spartanburg, South Carolina, redbrick Colonial white, and when the house needed some structural repairs, they jumped at the chance to give the exterior a makeover. "The Moodys knew they wanted a white house from day one, and that made the process so much simpler," says Luckett. See how a few character-building upgrades gave the traditional facade a fresh look—no major construction required.
Pick a Classic Combo
"The front gets a lot of sun, so painting it a warmer tone helped keep it from looking like a white blob," says Luckett, who chose Pure White (SW 7005) by Sherwin-Williams. The existing shutters were repainted Tricorn Black (SW 6258) by Sherwin-Williams, and the original gutters were replaced with black ones.
Light It Right
Before, two tiny porch lights were barely visible from the street. The designer upgraded to a pair of larger outdoor lanterns from Troy Lighting that matched the scale and style of the home. "Adding presence to an entry goes a long way," says Luckett. Changing out the fixtures also personalizes an exterior's look.
Make a Grand Entrance
Out came the old red door, and in came a custom wooden style with sidelights (which help flood the interior entryway with sun). Luckett collaborated with a local artisan to create an awning that "gives this traditional home a stately feel," she says. The copper will add more warmth as it gains patina with age.