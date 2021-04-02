The Best Porch Swings for Every Outdoor Space, According to Reviews

There's no better place to take a breather than your own outdoor oasis. Want to experience the ultimate state of relaxation? Consider adding a porch swing. Believe us, rocking back and forth to the sound of nature, music, or loved ones is as close as it gets to pure bliss.
Not only do porch swings enhance the enjoyment of time spent alone and with company, but they also boost curb appeal and elevate backyard landscaping. Swings aren't just limited to front porches: You can add them to patios, decks, and gardens, too. No matter their location, porch swings look extra comfy adorned with pillows and seat cushions and evening-ready surrounded by hanging string lights.
To find the right porch swing for you, keep material, weight capacity, and cost in mind. There are wooden, metal, and wicker options, as well as porch swings that support up to 1,000 pounds (check product descriptions for weight restrictions). Some large swings, like this one, can fit four adults comfortably—perfect for people who love to host or have plenty of outdoor space. Prices vary depending on size, style, material, and seating capacity. But don't worry, we've rounded up the best porch swings at every price point.
Between extensive research and online reviews, we found that Wayfair, Overstock, and Amazon carry the top-rated porch swings that shoppers love most. There are a variety of options to suit your needs, including classic wooden porch swings and designs that double as daybeds. Keep scrolling to learn why each porch swing earned a spot on our list.
Hundreds of shoppers love this porch swing because of its durable wood construction and timeless appearance. Its slightly curved seat provides enough room to fit two people or up to 350 pounds. You can choose over 20 finishes, including white, natural, red, and blue, to match your style and then dress the porch swing up with cushions and throw pillows. Reviewers say it’s easy to install and receives tons of compliments from guests.
This under-$200 option is available in 4- and 5-foot sizes (fitting two or three people) and four versatile colors. It’s made of wood with a sun- and water-resistant coating so it can withstand bad weather and sunlight. The company says it only takes 20 minutes to assemble, and the majority of reviewers confirm the setup is that quick and easy. One customer loves their front porch swing so much they want to purchase another one for the back patio.
From a brand based in Charleston, South Carolina, it’s no surprise that this porch swing has a coastal-inspired style. It’s made from southern yellow pine and then hand-painted or stained before getting a protective seal. There are vintage and solid finishes available for either a distressed or clean look. The roomy frame supports 1,000 pounds, which seats about four people, and it fits a standard twin seat cushion to create a cozy daybed. This porch swing has a 5-star rating, with one reviewer saying, “In person, it looks exactly like what you see in the picture: Just add the mattress and tons of comfy pillows!”
Sitting outside is always better while sipping your favorite beverage, which is why this wooden porch swing with a middle console is a no-brainer. The console has two drink holders so you can sway back and forth without spillage, and it can be folded up when not in use to make more seating room. Made of pine, the swing has an 800-pound weight limit and comes with beautiful hanging ropes.
This top-rated metal swing adds French flair to porches and gardens thanks to its fleur-de-lis design. Its rust-resistant steel frame has a powder-coated finish that helps it stay in good condition for many years. The porch swing provides close to 4 feet of seating space, which is suitable for about two people or a total weight of 485 pounds. Customers say it “was easy to put together” and “exceeds expectations.”
For an antique, farmhouse-style porch, this wicker swing is equal parts seating and decor. It’s available in black, beige, and brown, and designed to withstand all types of weather. Shoppers say it’s very comfortable, sturdy, and well made. One customer said the swing “took five minutes to install” and “greatly improved the look of our front porch.” Plus, it has a steel frame and strong chain for extreme durability and enough room to accommodate two people.
No covered porch? This free-standing, budget-friendly canopy swing provides protection from the sun, wind, and rain. The canopy is adjustable so you can find an angle that’s comfortable for you. Since its design is more complex than hanging swings, assembly takes about an hour between two adults. The patio swing supports up to 450 pounds, and reviewers say it fits three people comfortably. The best part? It includes a padded seat cushion and non-slip feet pads for added comfort and safety.
Porch swings with stands offer more stability and location options, which is why this wooden option is a popular choice. The stand-alone design is a great addition to any outdoor space, whether you place it on a grassy area, porch, or poolside patio. Not only is this porch swing functional, but it also brings style outside your home with its warm-toned natural wood and well-designed structure.
No wonder this porch swing has a near-perfect rating from shoppers: It’s a swing and bed wrapped in one design. The frame is made from solid wood and features side rails so you can rest assured you and your guests can swing safely. With 14 colors to choose from, there’s a style for every outdoor area. Simply add a twin mattress and throw pillows and you have the perfect spot for afternoon naps.
Also known as an egg chair, this single-person teardrop swing chair has amassed over 2,000 positive reviews from customers. The chair’s frame is made from wicker and rattan, while the stand is aluminum and iron. Once the swing chair is fully assembled, it stands at about 6.7 feet tall. It’s available in several different colors, and each one includes a plush cushion as a bonus.
If you’d rather glide than swing, consider Esright’s rocking bench. It supports two adults (or up to 440 pounds) and can live almost anywhere in your front or backyard, including next to a cozy fire pit. A strong steel frame creates a sturdy foundation, while the mesh seat provides ventilation for comfort regardless of the temperature outside. The mesh material also dries quicker than fabric cushions after a rainstorm.
