Classic Corelle and CorningWare Patterns Just Like Mama’s That You Can Buy Now

Corelle dinnerware and CorningWare cookware have been stashed in your mama's cupboard for decades. Designed to make an impact and take one, you can wave good-bye to chips and cracks with dinnerware and cookware that will last a lifetime. Handcrafted in Corning, New York, there's truly nothing else like it.
Corelle's triple-layer-strong Vitrelle tempered glass plates and bowls are lightweight and store compactly, taking up half the space of normal ceramic dishes. Safe in the microwave, dishwasher, and oven up to 350° F, these dishes are easy-to-clean, non-porous, and ultra-hygienic. One five-star Amazon reviewer regrets putting expensive plates on her wedding registry, "These things outlast a dog pushing them on the kitchen floor, a three-year-old, and a certifiable klutz. They don't chip and they look great. I avoided them at first because I didn't want to look like my mother. Funny thing, turns out my mother knows a few things."
CorningWare versatile glass-ceramic Pyroceram cookware is safe for use on gas or electric stovetops and in the oven, broiler, or microwave. It's dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, doesn't absorb flavors or food odors, and can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. Over the years, hundreds of different patterns of Corelle dinnerware and CorningWare cookware have been made. Retired patterns can be hard to come by, so we're sharing the best classic patterns you can buy right now.
BUY IT: starting at 54.95; amazon.com
Accented with periwinkle blossoms in a petal-soft color, this traditional Corelle print was made for formal and casual dining. It’s available in 12-, 16-, or 24- pieces and will last a lifetime.
BUY IT: starting at $138; amazon.com
Corelle Old Town Blue features a breathtaking cobalt with a vintage floral pattern, described as both fresh and vibrant with scrolling vines, leaves, and blooms. The classic print has been around since the 1970s and pairs nicely with other white dinnerware already in your cabinet.
BUY IT: $69.99; amazon.com
Corelle Portofino is a charming pattern inspired by seaside towns along the Italian coast. The pattern also happens to be Amazon's number one best-seller in dinner plates. Intricate with classic shades of blue, the casual beauty of this design can set a table inside or out.
BUY IT: $129.99; amazon.com
This classic ceramic CorningWare four-piece casserole set has been braising meats and baking cobblers in Southern kitchens since 1958. The glass lids allow for food to be steamed or stay warm on the table.
BUY IT: $218.50; amazon.com
Whether you live in a city apartment or a house out in the country, Corelle Farmstead’s subtle, charming blue pattern on a white background will feel right at home. Inspired by farmhouse curtains, this set can be mixed and matched with Corelle's Farmhouse Gray.
BUY IT: $179.95; amazon.com
Corelle's Indigo Blooms features bold bands of indigo paired with delicate hand-drawn flowers. From modern to traditional, this print goes with any table setting. Call on it to add a pop of color to a solid white dinnerware set.
BUY IT: $59.95; walmart.com
Sprays of delicate gold and periwinkle flowers line Corelle's enchanting Secret Garden print. Use this 16-piece set to style a relaxed table and add subtle charm with a touch of detail.
BUY IT: $121.22; amazon.com
Embellished with dainty blue flowers and vines, Corelle Provincial Blue holds the charm of a vintage English garden. Use it to create a graceful table setting, appropriate for fancy dinners and casual meals alike.
BUY IT: $94.87; amazon.com
With Corelle’s Delano pattern, any meal can be a special occasion. Inspired by Spanish tiles, this graceful dinnerware set has an arched aqua border. Like other Corelle products, it’s scratch, stain, chip, and break resistant.
BUY IT: $73.80; amazon.com
Corelle's Prairie Garden pairs a grey-rimmed dinner plate with dainty flowers. This pattern was made with casual meals in mind. The 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four bread and butter plates, four mugs, and four cereal bowls.
BUY IT: starting at $95; amazon.com
Part of Corelle’s signature collection, modern tastes meet a traditional pattern with Artemis. Graceful tendrils in a cool blue curl around the border of each plate. Your meal will be perfectly framed with this pretty dinnerware.
BUY IT: $148.98; amazon.com
Inspired by block printing, Night Blooms is a subtle design featured in Corelle’s signature collection. Layer this stylized floral in pale gray with solid white or gray dinnerware for an upscale or casual dining look.
BUY IT: $56.99; amazon.com
Corelle’s Mystic Gray has an effortless, classic style, perfect for both everyday meals and special occasions. The 18-piece set features a design with dove-gray brands and dots, balancing classic style with effortless panache and versatility.
BUY IT: $56.99; amazon.com
Make waves with Corelle’s Ocean Blues print. Inspired by the ocean, this vibrant dinnerware set is splashed with blue droplets in three contemporary hues. It will bring a fresh, updated look to your table.
BUY IT: $134.98; amazon.com
Warm-up your kitchen with Corelle's Crimson Trellis, a simple geometric pattern. Red accents correspond with plates in reversed-color patterns for easy mixing and matching.
BUY IT: $56.99; amazon.com
Meet Corelle's Classic Cafe, where timeless style graces your table with fine lines and a crisp palette. Inspired by classic restaurant ware, this set is versatile and casual, creating a carefully coordinated table dressed in blue and white.
BUY IT: $74.95; amazon.com
Dine with a cosmopolitan flair in black stripes and bold squares. Coupe shapes layer for a casual, contemporary vibe suitable for everyday dining and entertaining. Each dinnerware piece has its own design, making it easy to mix with other sets.
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
Iconic through the 1950s and 1980s, CorningWare's blue Cornflower pattern is a classic. This durable stoneware set of mixing bowls (in 1-quart, 1.5-quart, and 2.75-quart sizes) is oven-safe up to 450°F, meaning you can mix, heat, and serve all in one bowl.
BUY IT: from $12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
This 4.5-star durable stoneware set of measuring bowls includes sizes of 1/4 cup, 1/2 cup, 1 cup, and 1 1/2cup. Thanks to the classic Cornflower pattern, this set of dishwasher-safe measuring bowls will match your older CorningWare pieces.