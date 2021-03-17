Classic Corelle and CorningWare Patterns Just Like Mama’s That You Can Buy Now

Corelle's triple-layer-strong Vitrelle tempered glass plates and bowls are lightweight and store compactly, taking up half the space of normal ceramic dishes. Safe in the microwave, dishwasher, and oven up to 350° F, these dishes are easy-to-clean, non-porous, and ultra-hygienic. One five-star Amazon reviewer regrets putting expensive plates on her wedding registry, "These things outlast a dog pushing them on the kitchen floor, a three-year-old, and a certifiable klutz. They don't chip and they look great. I avoided them at first because I didn't want to look like my mother. Funny thing, turns out my mother knows a few things."