Classic Corelle and CorningWare Patterns Just Like Mama’s That You Can Buy Now

Whether you're completing your collection or just getting started.
By Daria Smith
Corelle dinnerware and CorningWare cookware have been stashed in your mama's cupboard for decades. Designed to make an impact and take one, you can wave good-bye to chips and cracks with dinnerware and cookware that will last a lifetime. Handcrafted in Corning, New York, there's truly nothing else like it.

Corelle's triple-layer-strong Vitrelle tempered glass plates and bowls are lightweight and store compactly, taking up half the space of normal ceramic dishes. Safe in the microwave, dishwasher, and oven up to 350° F, these dishes are easy-to-clean, non-porous, and ultra-hygienic. One five-star Amazon reviewer regrets putting expensive plates on her wedding registry, "These things outlast a dog pushing them on the kitchen floor, a three-year-old, and a certifiable klutz. They don't chip and they look great. I avoided them at first because I didn't want to look like my mother. Funny thing, turns out my mother knows a few things."

CorningWare versatile glass-ceramic Pyroceram cookware is safe for use on gas or electric stovetops and in the oven, broiler, or microwave. It's dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, doesn't absorb flavors or food odors, and can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. Over the years, hundreds of different patterns of Corelle dinnerware and CorningWare cookware have been made. Retired patterns can be hard to come by, so we're sharing the best classic patterns you can buy right now.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Country Cottage

BUY IT: starting at 54.95; amazon.com

Accented with periwinkle blossoms in a petal-soft color, this traditional Corelle print was made for formal and casual dining. It’s available in 12-, 16-, or 24- pieces and will last a lifetime.

Credit: Amazon.com

Corelle Old Town Blue

BUY IT: starting at $138; amazon.com

Corelle Old Town Blue features a breathtaking cobalt with a vintage floral pattern, described as both fresh and vibrant with scrolling vines, leaves, and blooms. The classic print has been around since the 1970s and pairs nicely with other white dinnerware already in your cabinet.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Portofino

BUY IT: $69.99; amazon.com

Corelle Portofino is a charming pattern inspired by seaside towns along the Italian coast. The pattern also happens to be Amazon's number one best-seller in dinner plates. Intricate with classic shades of blue, the casual beauty of this design can set a table inside or out.

Credit: Amazon

CorningWare Blue Cornflower

BUY IT: $129.99; amazon.com

This classic ceramic CorningWare four-piece casserole set has been braising meats and baking cobblers in Southern kitchens since 1958. The glass lids allow for food to be steamed or stay warm on the table.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Farmstead

BUY IT: $218.50; amazon.com

Whether you live in a city apartment or a house out in the country, Corelle Farmstead’s subtle, charming blue pattern on a white background will feel right at home. Inspired by farmhouse curtains, this set can be mixed and matched with Corelle's Farmhouse Gray.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Indigo Blooms

BUY IT: $179.95; amazon.com

Corelle's Indigo Blooms features bold bands of indigo paired with delicate hand-drawn flowers. From modern to traditional, this print goes with any table setting. Call on it to add a pop of color to a solid white dinnerware set.

Credit: Walmart

Corelle Secret Garden

BUY IT: $59.95; walmart.com

Sprays of delicate gold and periwinkle flowers line Corelle's enchanting Secret Garden print. Use this 16-piece set to style a relaxed table and add subtle charm with a touch of detail.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Provincial Blue

BUY IT: $121.22; amazon.com

Embellished with dainty blue flowers and vines, Corelle Provincial Blue holds the charm of a vintage English garden. Use it to create a graceful table setting, appropriate for fancy dinners and casual meals alike.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Delano

BUY IT: $94.87; amazon.com

With Corelle’s Delano pattern, any meal can be a special occasion. Inspired by Spanish tiles, this graceful dinnerware set has an arched aqua border. Like other Corelle products, it’s scratch, stain, chip, and break resistant.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Prairie Garden

BUY IT: $73.80; amazon.com

Corelle's Prairie Garden pairs a grey-rimmed dinner plate with dainty flowers. This pattern was made with casual meals in mind. The 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four bread and butter plates, four mugs, and four cereal bowls.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Artemis

BUY IT: starting at $95; amazon.com

Part of Corelle’s signature collection, modern tastes meet a traditional pattern with Artemis. Graceful tendrils in a cool blue curl around the border of each plate. Your meal will be perfectly framed with this pretty dinnerware.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Night Blooms

BUY IT: $148.98; amazon.com

Inspired by block printing, Night Blooms is a subtle design featured in Corelle’s signature collection. Layer this stylized floral in pale gray with solid white or gray dinnerware for an upscale or casual dining look.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Mystic Gray

BUY IT: $56.99; amazon.com

Corelle’s Mystic Gray has an effortless, classic style, perfect for both everyday meals and special occasions. The 18-piece set features a design with dove-gray brands and dots, balancing classic style with effortless panache and versatility.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Ocean Blues

BUY IT: $56.99; amazon.com

Make waves with Corelle’s Ocean Blues print. Inspired by the ocean, this vibrant dinnerware set is splashed with blue droplets in three contemporary hues. It will bring a fresh, updated look to your table.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Crimson Trellis

BUY IT: $134.98; amazon.com

Warm-up your kitchen with Corelle's Crimson Trellis, a simple geometric pattern. Red accents correspond with plates in reversed-color patterns for easy mixing and matching.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle Classic Café Blue

BUY IT: $56.99; amazon.com

Meet Corelle's Classic Cafe, where timeless style graces your table with fine lines and a crisp palette. Inspired by classic restaurant ware, this set is versatile and casual, creating a carefully coordinated table dressed in blue and white.

Credit: Amazon

Corelle City Block

BUY IT: $74.95; amazon.com

Dine with a cosmopolitan flair in black stripes and bold squares. Coupe shapes layer for a casual, contemporary vibe suitable for everyday dining and entertaining. Each dinnerware piece has its own design, making it easy to mix with other sets.

Credit: Amazon

CorningWare Cornflower Mixing Bowl Set

BUY IT: $29.99; target.com

Iconic through the 1950s and 1980s, CorningWare's blue Cornflower pattern is a classic. This durable stoneware set of mixing bowls (in 1-quart, 1.5-quart, and 2.75-quart sizes) is oven-safe up to 450°F, meaning you can mix, heat, and serve all in one bowl.

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

CorningWare Cornflower Measuring Bowl Set

BUY IT: from $12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

This 4.5-star durable stoneware set of measuring bowls includes sizes of 1/4 cup, 1/2 cup, 1 cup, and 1 1/2cup. Thanks to the classic Cornflower pattern, this set of dishwasher-safe measuring bowls will match your older CorningWare pieces.

