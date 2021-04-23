Amazon Cooling Blanket for Summer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Blanket Is A Must-Have for Summer
“This is the best summer investment I have ever made!”
Even if you're a hot sleeper, you probably still want to be able to enjoy the comfort that comes from covering up with a blanket. No matter how hot it may be outside, the feeling you get when you crawl into bed or lay down on the couch for an afternoon nap and settle under a soft blanket is unmatched. If you've been searching for a solution to help keep you cool and comforted while also regulating your body temperature, Amazon shoppers have found a blanket they say you need to try.
The Dangtop Cooling Blanket is made from a breathable bamboo fabric that is cold to the touch and will help keep you cool throughout the night as you sleep. If you suffer from night sweats or hot flashes, this 100% bamboo blanket can help improve the quality of your sleep. Described as a cross between a blanket and a sheet, it features excellent ventilation to help release body heat, in turn keeping you cooler as you're sleeping.
The best-selling blanket is Amazon's top choice for "lightweight summer blanket" and has over 4,200 five-star reviews from satisfied customers. Available in 10 different colors and 4 different sizes, there is sure to be a cooling blanket that will work for your space. For best results, the blanket should be either hand-washed or put in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and should hang to dry.
Fellow Southerners agree that this cooling blanket is what helps them survive the brutal heat that comes along with summertime. A reviewer from Louisiana said she was "speechless" and claimed that it's the best thing for comfortable nights. A customer from the Sunshine State shared, "I live in Florida and I am very hot bodied. All of my blankets are too warm for any longer than five minutes. I took the plunge on this product and very glad I did." Another happy customer said, "This is the best summer investment I have ever made!"
