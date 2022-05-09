Why Paint Color Looks Different in the Store Than in Your Home

Let There Be Light

Lighting is the most important caveat to consider when picking out paint colors, both in the store and in your home. The store is lit with fluorescent lighting while most homes are incandescent, which means the color will appear different depending on what source of light is cast. Also, natural light changes throughout the day, so there will be subtle variations in the morning versus afternoon.

Quick Tip: Get a sample quart and paint a section on the wall to confirm you like it throughout the day.