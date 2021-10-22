Our Favorite White Paint Colors for Bedrooms

We're all too familiar with this hot decorating debate: What's the best white paint color? Generations of homeowners have long stressed over the dizzying variations of crisp-and-bright or warm-and-creamy whites on the market. For a relaxing and restful bedroom, white paint is a timeless, toned-down choice that's anything but boring. Most white shades can be divided into three categories: warm, neutral, or cool. Different undertones can lend a different vibe for the overall look of your bedroom. Truth is, there's plenty of good options out there, and finding that "just-right" shade isn't a make or break for designing a beautiful space. Consider how you want your bedroom to feel when selecting a shade. Here, we're saving you the stress of fanning through paint decks with six of our favorite white paint colors for dreamy bedrooms.