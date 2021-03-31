Wayfair Reveals the Color Trends for Spring 2021, and We're Totally Obsessed
Bring on the bold and bright hues.
Bold colors are having a moment under the bright yellow sun right about now. Wayfair's spring renovation trends for 2021 has named "bold and bright" colors as one of the hottest crazes of the moment — and we're totally on board.
The eye-catching displays of color are making waves all over the home, from the kitchen to home offices, and in light of an incredibly dreary and dark year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we hope this interior decorating trend gives people a little daily dose of positivity throughout their living spaces.
"White or neutral kitchens and bathrooms have been the trend for years, and it's become the standard for builders and designers, too. From a design perspective, neutrals create a calming space but can feel lackluster without other visual interest, textures, patterns, or some color," Lindsey Zborowski, Design Manager for Wayfair Professional, shared with Southern Living.
"What we're seeing this spring is the reemergence of bold color in thoughtful and specific ways. Having largely spent the last year in our homes, bringing in some happier hues and color pop moments can make a space brighter and add visual interest without overwhelming the room," she continued.
For bigger pops of color, Zborowski recommends navy or sage kitchen cabinets and pairing that with a light or neutral countertop and a tight-patterned backsplash. "In the bathroom, consider painting a bright wall color (a sunny yellow or a deep emerald) or using a periwinkle penny tile in the shower, paired with matte-finished vanity and light marble floor tile," she further suggested.
"Other ways to introduce color is through major appliances, which with brands like SMEG it's easy to find form and function with on-trend finishes," she said, noting that she's a huge fan of this olive green range, which can be paired with matte black or grey cabinetry and neutral floor tiles and countertops to create a beautiful, balanced look in the kitchen. And don't forget the option to use bold kitchen paint colors to add visual intrigue and a sense of cheeriness to your space, too.
"Another way to balance out a bold appliance, backsplash or kitchen cabinetry is to run hardwood flooring into the kitchen as well," she suggested. "The texture of the wood grain still adds interest and a warm tonality, and it can make a space look larger if you keep the flooring consistent from an adjacent living room space and run it through the kitchen, too." Ready to spruce up your space? You can browse Wayfair's "bright and bold" collection here.
WATCH: Wayfair Professional Is Looking to Give Away a "Dream Classroom" Redesign to One Deserving Teacher
Well, we've definitely got more than our fair share of colorful renovation ideas. You don't have to tell us twice to get shopping.